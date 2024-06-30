All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Dutch GP

Espargaro ruled out of Dutch MotoGP race after high-speed crash

Espargaro unable to take any further part in Assen weekend after Aprilia rider's sprint race crash

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro will sit out Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix following a high-speed crash on the final lap of the sprint race, his Aprilia MotoGP team has announced.

Espargaro’s participation in the Assen contest had been in doubt since he fell off his bike at Turn 15 and had to be taken to the hospital for check-ups.

The Spaniard’s condition for the race was initially expected to be evaluated in the warm-up, but before the session officially began Aprilia revealed that he will in fact not take part in any action on Sunday.

“Dear Media, just to inform you that Aleix Espargaro will not race today, even in the warm up session, in order to speed up the recovery. Thank you,” read a short statement from the Noale marque.

 

In his absence, the factory Aprilia team will be represented by team-mate Maverick Vinales and wildcard test rider Lorenzo Savadori, plus Trackhouse satellite duo Miguel Oliviera and Raul Fernandez.

A CT scan during Saturday’s visit to the hospital had revealed that Espargaro suffered a simple fracture at the metacarpal 5 on his right hand.

The 34-year-old was visibly shaken when he lost the control of his Aprilia RS-GP on the final lap of the sprint while fighting for fifth place.

It was his second major crash of the weekend, having already suffered a nasty highside going into the final chicane in second practice on Friday.

He was still able to progress directly into Q2 and qualify fifth for both the sprint and the main grand prix, two-places behind team-mate Maverick Vinales.

With Martin having been handed a grid penalty for impeding Raul Fernandez in qualifying, he would have lined up fourth for the grand prix had he been able to take the start.

But with Espargaro now focusing on his recovery, Martin will move back up to fifth, while Team VR46’s Fabio di Giannatonio will complete the second row on the grid.

Aprilia has looked solid in the Assen weekend so far, with Vinales occupying the final spot on the podium in the sprint behind runaway race winner Francesco Bagnaia and second-placed Pramac rider Jorge Martin.

Oliveira missed out on a points finish in 12th, while Fernandez ended up 17th and Savadori crashed out with eight laps to run

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident
Next article MotoGP set to replace Kazakhstan GP with second Qatar round

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Aleix Espargaro
More from
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia hints at Espargaro MotoGP replacement preference

Aprilia hints at Espargaro MotoGP replacement preference

MotoGP
Aprilia hints at Espargaro MotoGP replacement preference
The MotoGP candidates who could replace retiring Aleix Espargaro

The MotoGP candidates who could replace retiring Aleix Espargaro

MotoGP
The MotoGP candidates who could replace retiring Aleix Espargaro
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
British GP
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Latest news

Verstappen denies aggression, moving under braking in in Norris Austria crash

Verstappen denies aggression, moving under braking in in Norris Austria crash

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen denies aggression, moving under braking in in Norris Austria crash
Spa 24 Hours: Aston Martin wins after Ferrari blocked at pit entry

Spa 24 Hours: Aston Martin wins after Ferrari blocked at pit entry

WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
Spa 24 Hours: Aston Martin wins after Ferrari blocked at pit entry
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Norris slams "reckless, desperate" Verstappen after Austrian GP crash
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA