Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
MotoGP News

Aleix Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits he was “super exhausted” after the first half of the 2022 MotoGP season due to the mental strain of being a championship contender.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer
Aleix Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt
Listen to this article

The 2022 campaign has been the strongest Espargaro has ever had in his grand prix racing career having taken his maiden MotoGP victory in April in Argentina.

Since then, he has scored four more podiums and has only finished outside of the top five twice in the first 11 races.

His title hopes took a knock in Barcelona when he miscalculated how many laps he had left and celebrated too early, throwing away another podium opportunity. But a stunning recovery to fourth at Assen ahead of the summer break after being knocked off track by a crashing Fabio Quartararo means Espargaro is now just 21 points from the Yamaha rider in second in the standings.

Speaking ahead of the summer break last month, Espargaro says keeping the championship leader’s advantage under a race win margin of 25 points was his goal, but admits he has needed the five-week break to rest.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Sincerely, I’m very tired. I’m super, super exhausted,” Espargaro said when asked if he would have liked the season to have continued straight away after Assen to build on his momentum in the championship race.

“I need rest. Not five weeks, but especially mentally this year for me it’s completely different to other years, which I suppose is normal, I’m fighting for the title. But I was in the motorhome watching a film with my son and I was very tired.

“I went to sleep at 9pm, so I really need rest for my mind, to disconnect. Now I’m happy because I said I wanted to go on holiday with less than one race [gap in points to the leader] and I have 21 points. So, I will keep pushing Fabio.”

Espargaro comes into the second half of the season with his Aprilia future secured, after he agreed a new two-year deal back in May.

The 2022 MotoGP season continues on 7 August with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where last year Espargaro scored his first podium for Aprilia when he was third.

Read Also:
shares
comments
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
Previous article

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The latest Rich Energy saga amid Superbikes team sponsorship
Other bike

The latest Rich Energy saga amid Superbikes team sponsorship

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Latest news

Aleix Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt
MotoGP MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro “super exhausted” by mental strain of MotoGP title tilt

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits he was “super exhausted” after the first half of the 2022 MotoGP season due to the mental strain of being a championship contender.

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Rins joins Honda with LCR for MotoGP 2023

Outgoing Suzuki rider Alex Rins has officially signed a two-year deal with Honda to join the LCR squad in MotoGP from 2023.

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese marque "will never give up on" getting Franco Morbidelli back to his race-winning pace of 2020 amid a difficult 2022 MotoGP campaign.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.