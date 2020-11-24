MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Espargaro “very angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot

shares
comments
Espargaro “very angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot
By:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro admits he is “very angry” about qualifying 14th for MotoGP's Portuguese Grand Prix as he felt he could have fought for the podium.

Espargaro came through from the fifth row in the grid to score a season-best eighth in last Sunday’s race at the Algarve International Circuit, to cap-off his 2020 campaign 17th in the championship.

The Aprilia rider’s pace was comparable to that of podium finishers Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati and Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli, but ended up 13 seconds adrift owing to his poor qualifying. Espargaro said he expected to be able to deliver races like he did in Portugal throughout 2020 on the RS-GP.

“Sincerely, I’m satisfied with my race,” said Espargaro. “I’m very angry about qualifying because I think we had enough [race] pace to fight… I know it sounds quite big to say podium, but it was quite easy for me to stay in 1m40s low all race, even in the last two laps.

“I could see on my dash that I was showing red helmets [fastest sectors], almost under 1m40s into 1m39s, which are very fast lap times. I made many overtakes during the race, and then when I had a gap to me and somebody in front of two seconds I was able to just close this gap, overtake and again.

“I enjoyed a lot riding this bike. When I said this year the Aprilia RS-GP is growing and I felt strong, I wanted to prove it in races like this one. So, I’m satisfied but at the same time I’m angry because I expected to be all season like this.”

From the editor, also read:

Espargaro also paid tribute to “unique” Cal Crutchlow, whose full-time racing career ended on Sunday, with the pair exchanging crash helmets after the grand prix.

“[It] has been a pleasure to race many years with Cal Crutchlow,” added Espargaro. “He is a rider I felt very close to, I like his lifestyle and his approach to the racing life, also on and off track.

“I would like to say to everybody that was the last race for a unique rider and that has been a pleasure. Regarding the race, actually it was a bit tricky because I overtook him quite aggressively in the last part of the race and I didn’t want to touch him!”

Podcast: All the talking points from MotoGP's season finale

Previous article

Podcast: All the talking points from MotoGP's season finale
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portuguese GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Sainz: Few F1 drivers would beat Hamilton at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Few F1 drivers would beat Hamilton at Mercedes

CORR: Unadilla Off-Road Raceway welcomes CORR
Offroad Offroad / News

CORR: Unadilla Off-Road Raceway welcomes CORR

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Chevrolet is ready to shine in the dawn of a new era
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

Chevrolet is ready to shine in the dawn of a new era

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi returning to IMSA with Cadillac in 2021

Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date

The 10 greatest Lola cars
General General / Special feature

The 10 greatest Lola cars

Latest news

Espargaro “very angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “very angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot

Podcast: All the talking points from MotoGP's season finale
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: All the talking points from MotoGP's season finale

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal Prime
MGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz: Few F1 drivers would beat Hamilton at Mercedes

6h
2
Offroad

CORR: Unadilla Off-Road Raceway welcomes CORR

3
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

4
NASCAR Cup

Chevrolet is ready to shine in the dawn of a new era

5
IndyCar

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

Latest news

Espargaro “very angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot
MGP

Espargaro “very angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot

Podcast: All the talking points from MotoGP's season finale
MGP

Podcast: All the talking points from MotoGP's season finale

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit
MGP

Rossi reflects on "emotional" factory Yamaha exit

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal
MGP

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season
MGP

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.