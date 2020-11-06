MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / European GP / Practice report

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

shares
comments
European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track
By:

Pramac’s Jack Miller led a drying FP2 for the MotoGP European Grand Prix by 0.092 seconds from the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Most of the field headed out of slicks at the start of FP2 as a drying line had started to appear, which meant lap times tumbled in the early stages.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir and the championship leader set the early pace with a 1m41.581s and traded top spot with Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, before Pol Espargaro went fastest on the KTM with a 1m37.284s.

FP1 pacesetter Miller moved clear 10 minutes in with a 1m37.029s on his Pramac Ducati having almost come to blows with Maverick Vinales at Turn 8.

Miller’s lap would be bettered by sole Tech 3 rider this weekend Miguel Oliveira with a 1m35.754s, though the Australian quickly re-assumed control with a 1m34.613s.

Lap times continued to improve, with Francesco Bagnaia on the sister Pramac GP20, Oliveira, Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Pol Espargaro taking turns at the top of the standings.

The latter’s late time attack effort of a 1m32.952s stood as the benchmark for the final nine minutes, but came under threat in the closing moments as the field placed their bids for a provisional Q2 place with wet weather on the forecast for Saturday morning.

Franco Morbidelli beat this on his final lap with a 1m32.804s on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, though he was immediately beaten by Miller, who fired in a 1m32.528s to end the day fastest of all.

Aprilia’s Espargaro jumped up to second to push Morbidelli down to the third at the chequered flag, but remains the leading title contender on Friday.

Takaaki Nakagami was fourth on the LCR Honda, with Pol Espargaro shuffled back to sixth ahead of Rins and KTM’s Brad Binder – who will have to serve a long lap penalty on Sunday for his collision with Miller at Aragon last month.

Andrea Dovizioso was eighth on the factory Ducati, ahead of Fabio Quartararo, the SRT rider making a marked improvement from the morning when he was stone last.

Championship leader Joan Mir held onto the final provisional Q2 place on his Suzuki after improving to 10th late on with a 1m33.405s, though it came at the expense of Maverick Vinales.

It was confirmed during the session that Vinales will have to start Sunday’s race from pitlane as Yamaha has had to exceed his engine allocation to fit a sixth unit.

A late crash for Danilo Petrucci left the Ducati rider in 18th, with his efforts to run from the Turn 14 gravel trap back to his garage in the closing stages all for nothing as Ducati didn’t have his second bike prepared.

He headed Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha stand-in Garrett Gerloff, who was running as high as fifth at one stage before being shuffled back to 19th – albeit ending up just 1.5s off the pace. 

FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'32.528
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.620 0.092
3 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.804 0.276
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.866 0.338
5 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'32.952 0.424
6 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'33.157 0.629
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.259 0.731
8 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'33.292 0.764
9 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'33.337 0.809
10 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'33.405 0.877
11 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'33.410 0.882
12 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'33.045 0.517
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'33.483 0.955
14 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'33.504 0.976
15 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'33.515 0.987
16 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.570 1.042
17 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'33.739 1.211
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'33.775 1.247
19 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'34.107 1.579
20 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'35.661 3.133
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'36.690 4.162
View full results
Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

Previous article

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

Next article

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

Budweiser honors Dale Earnhardt Jr. with 'One Last Ride' tribute video
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Budweiser honors Dale Earnhardt Jr. with 'One Last Ride' tribute video

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

Gerloff to ride in place of Rossi on Friday at Valencia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gerloff to ride in place of Rossi on Friday at Valencia

Dakota Mamola: Biding his time behind the scenes of MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Interview

Dakota Mamola: Biding his time behind the scenes of MotoGP

Robert Wickens: “I’m impatient… but it’s hard to complain”
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Robert Wickens: “I’m impatient… but it’s hard to complain”

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Battered Stroll "needs a hug", says Racing Point

Latest news

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

Trending

1
World Superbike

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

2h
2
NASCAR Truck

Brett Moffitt suffers fracture in both legs

3
NASCAR Cup

No. 78 Triad Ford Team in 'Sponsorship Limbo'

4
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: "I’ve been punched in the gut a lot harder"

5
NASCAR Cup

Budweiser honors Dale Earnhardt Jr. with 'One Last Ride' tribute video

Latest news

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend
MGP

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track
MGP

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation
MGP

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent
MGP

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

MotoGP unveils provisional 20-round 2021 calendar
MGP

MotoGP unveils provisional 20-round 2021 calendar

Latest videos

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.