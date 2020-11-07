MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Warm Up in
17 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / European GP / Qualifying report

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

shares
comments
By:

Pol Espargaro denied Suzuki pole in a tense wet European Grand Prix qualifying, with MotoGP points leader Joan Mir fifth and a poor showing from Petronas SRT.

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit near Valencia, which was the scene of Pol Espargaro’s and KTM’s first-ever MotoGP podium in 2018 in a wet grand prix, saw Espargaro edging Alex Rins by 0.041 seconds in qualifying for the first European GP since 1995.

Rins set the early pace on the Suzuki with a 1m41.714s, though was soon usurped by teammate Mir, who posted a 1m41.662s.

Top spot continued to change hands as the track continued to dry out, though not enough for a switch to slicks.

Franco Morbidelli on the SRT Yamaha, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and Rins all traded provisional pole in the first runs in Q2, with the Suzuki prevailing with a 1m41.254s.

With just under six minutes to go, Nakagami guided his year-old LCR Honda to a 1m40.530s to go seven tenths clear of the field at that point – though his charge was halted with a crash at the last corner in the closing moments.

At the same time as the Japanese rider’s crash, Rins edged ahead with a 1m40.525s to return to top spot and set up Suzuki’s first pole since Catalunya 2015.

But KTM’s Espargaro lit up the timing screens on his final effort and produced a 1m40.434s to claim his second pole of the season.

Rins will start alongside as the leading member of the top six title contenders, with Nakagami holding onto the front row in third despite his crash.

Johann Zarco heads row two on his Avintia Ducati having come through Q1 ahead of Mir and Pramac’s Jack Miller, while Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia qualified seventh.

Q1 pacesetter Miguel Oliveira on the Tech 3 KTM could only manage eighth having topped Q1 and the wet FP4, with Teruel GP winner Morbidelli a disappointing ninth on his Yamaha.

His teammate and second-placed rider in the championship Fabio Quartararo has struggled all weekend in the wet conditions and ended up 1.5s off the pace in 11th behind KTM’s Brad Binder and the works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.

Dovizioso bizarrely aborted a lap which was set to put him at the top of the timesheets at the start of the session and never recovered.

Binder will have to serve a long lap penalty in Sunday’s race as punishment for his lap one collision with Miller last time out at Aragon.

A late improvement for Zarco in Q1 dropped Honda’s Stefan Bradl out of the Q2 places, with a crash at Turn 1 resigning him to 13th ahead of teammate Alex Marquez.

Maverick Vinales was 15th fastest in qualifying on his Yamaha having crashed in FP4, but will start Sunday’s race from pitlane for exceeding his engine allocation for the season this weekend and fitting a sixth motor.

This will promote all who qualified behind him up a spot, with LCR’s Cal Crutchlow now starting 16th ahead of Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia and the returning Valentino Rossi, who missed all of Friday’s running as he awaited the results of a COVID-19 test.

Danilo Petrucci was a perplexing 19th in the session having dominated the wet French GP last month, with the Ducati rider only bettering Aprilia debutant Lorenzo Savadori and outgoing Avintia rider Tito Rabat.

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'40.434
2 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'40.475 0.041
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'40.530 0.096
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'40.577 0.143
5 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'40.704 0.270
6 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'40.893 0.459
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'40.997 0.563
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'41.328 0.894
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'41.557 1.123
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'41.781 1.347
11 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'41.943 1.509
12 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'42.249 1.815
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'40.771
2 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'40.821 0.050
3 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'41.010 0.239
4 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'41.276 0.505
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'41.310 0.539
6 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'41.311 0.540
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'41.395 0.624
8 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'42.039 1.268
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'42.244 1.473
10 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'42.532 1.761
11 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'43.030 2.259
View full results
Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

Previous article

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell says Williams "breakthroughs" boosting team

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

Latest news

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

European MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3 as Rossi returns
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

European MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3 as Rossi returns

Mir glad Yamaha engine penalty doesn't affect title race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir glad Yamaha engine penalty doesn't affect title race

Trending

1
General

Crowdfunding campaign for double amputee UK racer nears target

2
NASCAR Cup

Spotters under the spotlights: NASCAR new rules

3
MotoGP

Mir glad Yamaha engine penalty doesn't affect title race

4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

5
MotoGP

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

1h

Latest news

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying
MGP

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati
MGP

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

European MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3 as Rossi returns
MGP

European MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3 as Rossi returns

Mir glad Yamaha engine penalty doesn't affect title race
MGP

Mir glad Yamaha engine penalty doesn't affect title race

Five Yamaha MotoGP team members quarantined due to COVID-19
MGP

Five Yamaha MotoGP team members quarantined due to COVID-19

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
37m

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.