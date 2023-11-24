Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
Alpine's Brivio linked to Honda MotoGP team boss role for 2024

Ex-Suzuki MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio is being heavily rumoured to leave Alpine and take over from Alberto Puig as Honda’s team manager next season.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Davide Brivio, Racing Director, Alpine F1

Honda has already gone through a number of personnel changes, with former technical manager Takeo Yokoyama being replaced by ex-Suzuki technical chief Ken Kawauchi.

Now, on the eve of the final round of the 2023 season in Valencia, it is being rumoured that Honda team boss Puig’ position could be under threat.

Puig took over as team manager in 2018 from Livio Suppo, who replaced Brivio at Suzuki last season before the Japanese marque quit the series at the end of 2022.

According to reports by Speedweek, former Yamaha and Suzuki team boss Brivio could replace Puig at Honda next season.

Brivio was instrumental in bringing Valentino Rossi to Yamaha in 2004, ending a title drought for the marque dating back to 1992.

Davide Brivio, Team manager Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Davide Brivio, Team manager Team Suzuki MotoGP

In 2020, he helped guide Suzuki to its first world title in 20 years with Joan Mir, before accepting a role as Alpine’s racing director in Formula 1 in 2021.

Brivio was moved out of the F1 team for 2022 to head its young driver programme as director of racing expansion projects.

His contract with Alpine reportedly ends this year, though in a separate Speedweek report Brivio has denied the Honda links.

Honda is been mired in a difficult period in the premier class, with it currently sitting last in the constructors’ world championship.

Though it managed to win a grand prix with LCR’s Alex Rins in Austin earlier this year, it has so far only registered one other Sunday podium, when Marc Marquez finished third in a wet Japanese Grand Prix.

Such has been the difficulties for Honda in 2023, Marquez – who won six titles in seven years with the marque between 2013 and 2019 – elected to end his contract a year early to join Gresini Ducati on a year-old bike.

Honda is also losing Red Bull sponsorship next year, as the energy drinks company follows Marquez to Gresini.

HRC will also not legally be allowed to receive backing from another energy drinks company until 2025.

Rins will join Marquez in departing a year into a two-season deal to take up a ride at Yamaha in 2024, having felt undervalued by Honda during his injury-hit campaign with LCR.

