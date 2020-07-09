Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar

The global COVID-19 outbreak has forced MotoGP to trim down its 2020 calendar from 20 rounds to just 13 events across just eight circuits in 2020, marking the shortest calendar since the 1995 season.

Over the next two years, MotoGP was set to return to Indonesia and Brazil, with Portugal also touted for a return as part of a rotating set of races on the Iberian Peninsula that would include the four Spanish events currently on the calendar.

This was set to swell the schedule to 22 races by 2022, which Ezpeleta admits may not even be possible should a COVID-19 vaccine not become widely available by then.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Ezpeleta insisted any attempts at calendar growth in the next few years must not compromise MotoGP’s current competitive state.

Asked about the planned rotation of future Spanish races, he said: “The world situation from next year will not be the same as we’ve had until now. I am not in a position to say that the 2022 calendar will be the one we planned before the coronavirus.

“We have the rotation contracts, some of them signed and others agreed. But I don't even know if we can hold 22 grands prix. We will have to adapt to the circumstances as we have done this year.

“It will also depend on whether the coronavirus vaccine is found. If there is not by then, we will still have to hold fewer races and rotate between all of them.

“We will not deny anything. What I am clear about is that we cannot do without the best thing we have, which is the level of competitiveness seen on the track.

“Having 15 or 16 bikes within a second [of each other] is what we have to preserve.”

