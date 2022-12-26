Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title
MotoGP News

Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP

MotoGP chief Carmelo Ezpeleta believes Formula 1's popularity boom can help grand prix motorcycle racing, but that "recently F1 was in trouble and we were the best of the best".

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Co-author:
Haydn Cobb
, Autosport.com Editor
Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP
Listen to this article

In a wide-ranging interview with Motorsport.com's Spanish edition which covers MotoGP's new sprint race format, calendar changes and Dorna's operation of the series, Ezpeleta gives his take on F1's spike in interest and how MotoGP works concurrently alongside its four-wheel counterpart.

Ezpeleta has given credit to F1's recent rise but feels these trends come in "waves", having previously seen a golden era in MotoGP when the likes of Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso were superstars fighting for world titles.

"At the show level, F1 is number one in the motorsport spectrum," Ezpeleta said in an exclusive interview.

"Our obligation is to gain popularity, but without F1 being the reference.

"That F1 is popular helps us a lot. It is true that they have grown a lot lately, and I don't think it is exclusively due to Drive to Survive, although it has clearly helped.

"My opinion is the popularity is going in waves. Recently, F1 was in trouble and we were the best of the best. What you have to try is to focus on yours and work to the best of your ability."

One of MotoGP's integral changes for 2023 which shares similarities to F1 is the introduction of sprint races run on Saturdays during grand prix events.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer of Dorna Sports

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer of Dorna Sports

Photo by: RNF Racing

F1 debuted its sprint races in 2021, initially running three per season before expanding to six from next year, while MotoGP will hold sprint races at every round when it introduces the format in 2023.

While the change is set to have a widespread impact on MotoGP events, Ezpeleta feels the numerous benefits both on- and off-track meant it was logical to apply the format to every event.

"From the first moment we were clear that they should be incorporated into all the races," he explained. "If your reason for it being [introduced] is to give a boost to the activity on Saturdays, you have to standardise it.

"In addition, this new format has another effect, on Sunday. With the disappearance of the Moto2 and Moto3 warm-ups, and the reduction of the MotoGP warm-up, a window opens in which more promotional activities can be carried out with the riders. Both on circuits and on television.

"This initiative has been received with great enthusiasm by local promoters and operators, and what you cannot do is offer it to some great prizes and not to others."

shares
comments
Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title
Previous article

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title

Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Stoner could manage Ducati MotoGP bike better than electronics
MotoGP

Stoner could manage Ducati MotoGP bike better than electronics

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems Prime
MotoGP

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Prime
MotoGP

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

Latest news

M-Sport will "have to up our game" in 2023 WRC for Tanak
WRC WRC

M-Sport will "have to up our game" in 2023 WRC for Tanak

M-Sport is confident it can keep up with its factory World Rally Championship rivals Toyota and Hyundai in the development race to provide Ott Tanak an opportunity to challenge.

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime
General General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Ezpeleta: F1 popularity boom can help MotoGP

MotoGP chief Carmelo Ezpeleta believes Formula 1's popularity boom can help grand prix motorcycle racing, but that "recently F1 was in trouble and we were the best of the best".

How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice
Super GT Super GT

How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice

Oliver Jarvis is known today as a sportscar racing ace on both sides of the Atlantic, but earlier in his career he almost became a long-term fixture on the Japanese scene - only to be lured away on two separate occasions.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems Prime

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character.

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.