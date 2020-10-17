MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Warm Up in
14 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash

shares
comments
By:

Aragon Grand Prix poleman Fabio Quartararo says his strange MotoGP FP3 crash wasn’t a result of him unnecessarily pushing in the cold conditions, but he was concerned that he might have hurt himself.

Quartararo’s Saturday almost ended in disaster when he crashed heavily at Turn 14 during the FP3 session and had to be taken to the medical centre for checks having been stretchered off track.

The Petronas SRT rider suffered no broken bones, but still had to contend with pain in his hip. Nevertheless, he secured his 10th MotoGP pole by 0.046 seconds over fellow Yamaha rider and championship rival Maverick Vinales.

Explaining his crash, Quartararo said: “I think I did nothing really wrong. It’s not that I braked 20 metres later, or I braked harder. I did not exactly the same [as the lap before] but less than one bar of [brake] pressure more in the corner and I crashed.

“The conditions were really tricky, you need to be always precise and this morning I wanted to push a little bit with used tyres, but we had this crash. I did nothing wrong – we didn’t even put in a new soft tyre to do the time attack because we knew we were quite safely into Q2. It was just normal riding, not pushing.”

From the editor, also read:

Quartararo admits he was “worried” initially as he couldn’t put weight on his legs, but quickly realised his championship hopes were not in jeopardy due to injury.

When asked if he thought for a moment his championship bid was over, he replied: “No, because I knew nothing was broken. I knew that it was going to be painful, because when I wanted to stand up, I was worried, because I stand up and put the weight on the leg and felt it’s not good.

“[It] was kind of a strange moment for me because it was quite a strange crash. I was a bit worried because when you have this type of crash you never know what was going to happen. Luckily nothing is broken, just some pain in the neck and the leg.”

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda

Previous article

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

ProRally: Rim of the World Rally fact sheet
SCCA SCCA / News

ProRally: Rim of the World Rally fact sheet

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike

Max Verstappen joins CRG team
Kart Kart / News

Max Verstappen joins CRG team

Trois-Rivieres: Dane Cameron race notes
Indy Pro 2000 Indy Pro 2000 / News

Trois-Rivieres: Dane Cameron race notes

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Top List

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Gallery: Ferrari celebrates 70th anniversary at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Ferrari celebrates 70th anniversary at Monza

Latest news

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

Aleix Espargaro explains qualifying collision with brother Pol
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro explains qualifying collision with brother Pol

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

2
SCCA

ProRally: Rim of the World Rally fact sheet

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike

4
Kart

Max Verstappen joins CRG team

5
Indy Pro 2000

Trois-Rivieres: Dane Cameron race notes

Latest news

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash
MGP

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda
MGP

Crutchlow: Suspension update “not miracle cure” for Honda

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci
MGP

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

Aleix Espargaro explains qualifying collision with brother Pol
MGP

Aleix Espargaro explains qualifying collision with brother Pol

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.