Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF Next / Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations
MotoGP News

Fabio Quartararo working on Mercedes Formula 1 car test

MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says he is working on a test in a Mercedes Formula 1 car but does not yet have a session firmed up with the team.

Fabio Quartararo working on Mercedes Formula 1 car test
Listen to this article

The Yamaha rider shares Monster Energy and Petronas sponsorship with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and joined the team for the French Grand Prix weekend at Paul Ricard in July.

It was reported during that weekend that Quartararo would be completing a test with the team later this year, but he says it is “not something planned yet.”

He also spent the day with Hamilton earlier this week, with social media images showing the pair windsurfing, but insists they “were not talking about racing.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP British Grand Prix, Quartararo said: “About Mercedes, it’s something I’m working to, it’s not something planned yet.

“But of course it would be something that I would love to try.

“I’ve been to the simulator, I’ve been in the car but I’ve never had a chance to test it.

“I spent a really nice day with Lewis [Hamilton] but we were not talking about racing, just having fun on the surf and the jet ski, it was a good day.”

Read Also:
Lewis Hamilton and Fabio Quartararo swapped helmets in 2019.

Lewis Hamilton and Fabio Quartararo swapped helmets in 2019.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo drove the Brackley-based team’s simulator ahead of last year’s British Grand Prix, an experience he said was “amazing”, but is now hoping to try the real thing.

The French rider completed 50 laps, saying at the time that he would “love to drive” and F1 car and that “to give it a try would be nice.”

Mercedes back in 2019 offered MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi the opportunity to drive its 2017 title-winning F1 car at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo Circuit as part of a ride swap with Hamilton – who sampled Rossi’s M1 MotoGP bike.

In 2016, as a farewell gift from Monster Energy ahead of his Yamaha departure, Jorge Lorenzo was able to test the 2014 title-winning Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone.

In 2018, Marc Marquez drove a 2012 Red Bull F1 car at Spielberg alongside then-Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Quartararo currently leads the MotoGP standings by 21 points from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, with Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco in third.

shares
comments

Related video

Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF
Previous article

Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF
Next article

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Latest news

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"

Fabio Quartararo believes MotoGP’s stewards must better define racing incidents and irresponsible riding after he was given a long lap penalty for the British Grand Prix after his Assen crash.

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Andrea Dovizioso has explained the reason for his “tough decision” to end his MotoGP career after September’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s drink-driving incident 'hasn’t compromised' MotoGP preparations

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his drink-driving incident in Ibiza last month is “not something that can compromise my mindset for racing” ahead of the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo working on Mercedes Formula 1 car test
MotoGP MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo working on Mercedes Formula 1 car test

MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says he is working on a test in a Mercedes Formula 1 car but does not yet have a session firmed up with the team.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.