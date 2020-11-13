MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season

shares
comments
Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season
By:
Co-author: Mark Bremer

Fabio Quartararo admits Friday at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix was “one of the worst days of the season” after finishing 16th fastest on his Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Quartararo’s championship hopes are all but gone following an early crash last weekend in the European GP, with his points deficit to Suzuki’s Joan Mir now standing at 37.

The Frenchman struggled throughout the European GP weekend and once again scrabbled for form on his M1 in Friday practice, making “big changes” to his bike but having no impact on his feeling – something that’s never happened to him before, he claimed.

“Actually, it was one of the worst days of the season for me,” Quartararo told motogp.com. “Today we have tried many things on the bike and normally when you try many things, you feel a different feeling on the bike – better, worse.

“But we made big changes and the feeling was exactly the same, and this has never happened. So, we will go in an extreme way tomorrow, because worse than that, it’s difficult.

“And today, we were slow even with new tyres. So, this is something we need to change and tomorrow we will go in an extreme way we never did in both years in MotoGP.”

From the editor, also read:

Quartararo says his team tried different engine maps, suspension settings front and rear, and ride height adjustments, but admits he is worried as none of it yielded any improvement.

When asked if he was worried, he replied: “Yeah, a little bit, because normally we know why we have a problem – not this problem because it's the first time we have it – and I would say that normally when we change the bike we feel it.

“Either positive or negative, I go in and say 'the bike is worse', or better or something happens. And today, with all the changes that we make, it was exactly the same. So, I'm a bit worried because I will go out with a bike that I never really ride, and it will be difficult.”

Quartararo admits his lack of understanding of a problem on the bike is one of the main problems with the 2020 M1.

He added: “Last year, on normal days, you can adapt to the bike, but this year the margin is so small to be fighting for victories or fighting for the points and this is something that is tough to understand and difficult.

“At other races it's also difficult because everybody improves, but actually right now it doesn't improve, and normally when you make big changes, like we did today, you feel it and you come into the box and say it's worse, I have this feeling.

“But today was the same and this is probably the main problem; first you get lost really easily but it's difficult to also understand. The problem I have today is the first time I have it, but also the first time I experienced that, making big changes and feeling nothing. It's a bit difficult to understand.”

Dovizioso: Aprilia move not “the situation I need for my career”

Previous article

Dovizioso: Aprilia move not “the situation I need for my career”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season

Why Mercedes thinks it’s only the third-best car in Turkey Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Mercedes thinks it’s only the third-best car in Turkey

Hamilton critical of "terrifying" Turkey F1 track surface
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton critical of "terrifying" Turkey F1 track surface

WEC releases condensed six-round 2021 calendar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC releases condensed six-round 2021 calendar

Racer killed in rollover crash at Lime Rock Park
Vintage Vintage / Obituary

Racer killed in rollover crash at Lime Rock Park

Tomy Drissi banned from Trans-Am for one full year
Trans-Am Trans-Am / Breaking news

Tomy Drissi banned from Trans-Am for one full year

Paul Jones to drive for Darien & Meadows in 2002
NHRA NHRA / News

Paul Jones to drive for Darien & Meadows in 2002

Latest news

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season

Dovizioso: Aprilia move not “the situation I need for my career”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Aprilia move not “the situation I need for my career”

Mir explains Valencia MotoGP FP2 crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir explains Valencia MotoGP FP2 crash

Valencia MotoGP: Miller quickest in FP2 as Mir crashes
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Miller quickest in FP2 as Mir crashes

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish GP Friday practice results: Verstappen dominates

6h
2
MotoGP

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season

45min
3
Formula 1

Why Mercedes thinks it’s only the third-best car in Turkey

20min
4
Formula 1

Hamilton critical of "terrifying" Turkey F1 track surface

5h
5
WEC

WEC releases condensed six-round 2021 calendar

Latest news

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season
MGP

Quartararo rues “one of the worst days” of his 2020 season

Dovizioso: Aprilia move not “the situation I need for my career”
MGP

Dovizioso: Aprilia move not “the situation I need for my career”

Mir explains Valencia MotoGP FP2 crash
MGP

Mir explains Valencia MotoGP FP2 crash

Valencia MotoGP: Miller quickest in FP2 as Mir crashes
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Miller quickest in FP2 as Mir crashes

Why Yamaha's MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow's return
MGP

Why Yamaha's MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow's return

Latest videos

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 17, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.