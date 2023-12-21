Fernandez ends “mentally tough” rookie year assured of “level” to be in MotoGP

Fernandez was promoted to MotoGP as the reigning Moto2 champion, moving to the KTM-backed Tech3 squad alongside Pol Espargaro.

The Spaniard endured a largely difficult maiden season but showed flashes of speed, taking a best result of fourth at the French Grand Prix to finish 17th in the standings.

From the off, however, Fernandez faced an uphill battle as he had to learn the KTM MotoGP bike without experienced team-mate Espargaro alongside him for help after the latter suffered serious injuries in a crash in Portugal at the start of the year.

Fernandez’s future in MotoGP was also the subject of much speculation as KTM looked to find a place for 2023 Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta, though it would ultimately retain the former for 2024.

Reflecting on his season, Fernandez said: “It’s been a tough one mentally, and learning how to be fast on a MotoGP bike has not been an easy task.

“But I finished the season confident that I have the level to be there, that I have the speed.

“I’ve learned how to be fast with these things and I’m confident for next year to have a strong one.

“I’m also looking forward to the bike of the next year, I think we can make a step there as a brand.”

Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Tech3 team boss Herve Poncharal believes Espargaro’s absence really hindered Fernandez’s growth in 2023, and says he “felt sorry” for him having to face constant questioning over his future.

“We’ve been struggling and Augusto was supposed to be under the wing of the Captain [Espargaro] without too much pressure on himself,” the Frenchman said.

“And then suddenly, before this championship even started, he was our leader. He was the Captain even if he was not ready to be the captain.

“So, I think we did quite well. For sure, the problem is Augusto is a clever young man. He’s not somebody who goes into the paddock with super-fashionable or crazy wear, or a fantastic girlfriend or creating gossip and polemic in the paddock.

“He is like when you are at school, you have a good pupil, he’s working well, he’s got good marks but he doesn’t talk so much, he doesn’t create any problems.

“And then sometimes you don’t even realise he’s here. And I think especially from the media point of view, and I don’t blame them, but you talk about what’s happening the polemic, the spicy news, what your readers would like to know and understand.

“So, sometimes it was a bit – I don’t want to say frustrating, more from him than the team, but maybe also for the team.

“Ok, he finished P4 in Le Mans and only two guys crashed in front of him I think. So, even if they would be there he would be P6.

“He kept Aleix Espargaro behind him and ended up less than a second to [Johann] Zarco who was P3.

“But nobody really talked about it. If it had been a rider with a different profile, maybe we would have talked more about it.

“From the beginning of the season, almost, the only thing the media was asking him was ‘will you save your job because Pedro is going to come and you’re going to be kicked out’.

“And I was a bit sorry, honestly, to listen to these questions and to see his face. And even though he said he had a contract for 24, nobody believed him.”