All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
MotoGP Austrian GP

Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda

Honda targets Italian engineer who recently split from KTM as technical director

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Fabiano Sterlacchini, KTM Factory Racing_Head of Technology

Fabiano Sterlacchini, KTM Factory Racing_Head of Technology

Photo by: KTM Images

Former KTM technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini is in negotiations with Honda to join its MotoGP ranks, Motorsport.com understands.

Sterlacchini spent 17 years at Ducati, rising to the role of MotoGP technical director before signing with KTM in June 2021 to lead its engineering department.

In July the Austrian brand announced it had been unable to reach an agreement to renew Sterlacchini’s contract and he will leave KTM this year.

“The distance from his home, which is quite far from here [Austria], was an element to take into account, but I don't want to use it as a main excuse,” Pit Beirer, KTM motorsport director, said last month. “We couldn't agree on certain things about how to continue, and that's the reason we agreed to part ways.”

Motorsport.com understands that Sterlacchini is in negotiations with Honda to become part of the HRC structure, but if a deal is agreed he will not join until November due to his KTM arrangement.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It is not the only option on the table for the Italian, who is weighing up remaining in MotoGP or focusing on a new role outside of racing.

The negotiations with Sterlacchini show Honda’s latest willingness to open up to hiring and following the methodologies of European engineers and move away from its Japanese focus.

Last year HRC's top management held talks with Ducati boss Gigi Dall'Igna, to try to get the services of the engineer who has transformed the Italian manufacturer into the dominant force in MotoGP in recent years.

HRC's most recent major engineering addition was Ken Kawauchi, who was recruited from Suzuki after the Hamamatsu manufacturer closed its MotoGP division at the end of 2022.

Considering Honda's drift this season, the manufacturer sits bottom of the MotoGP constructors’ table, and from comments made by factory riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini, it does not seem that Kawauchi's arrival has provided the expected turnaround in performance.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Next article Marquez leads the list of riders with most crashes in MotoGP this year

Top Comments

Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

MotoGP
Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season
The domino effect leaving Moto2's new star without a MotoGP seat

The domino effect leaving Moto2's new star without a MotoGP seat

MotoGP
The domino effect leaving Moto2's new star without a MotoGP seat
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Latest news

FIA shouldn't backtrack on restricting 2026 aero regulations - Ocon

FIA shouldn't backtrack on restricting 2026 aero regulations - Ocon

F1 Formula 1
FIA shouldn't backtrack on restricting 2026 aero regulations - Ocon
Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters

Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters
Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor

Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor

F1 Formula 1
Mercedes still chasing answer for tyre temperature factor
Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA