MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

shares
comments
Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 2:08 PM

Franco Morbidelli says it’s become routine to brand collisions like his horrific shunt in the MotoGP Austrian GP a racing incident, but demands “someone needs to pay” for it.

The Petronas SRT rider collided with the rear of Johann Zarco’s Avintia Ducati on the run through the fast Turn 2 kink during Sunday’s Red Bull Ring race, with both lucky to escape the violent crash unscathed.

The two machines also narrowly avoided wiping out the Yamaha’s of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales in a sickening incident, which led to the race being halted. No action was taken on the crash, and it was deemed a racing incident, but Morbidelli took to Twitter to air his views on this.

“We will talk about it on Thursday, that’s for sure,” said Morbidelli. “I think that every time both riders crash it is a common habit to call it a racing incident and situation solved.

“But this ‘racing incident’ happened at 310km/h (192.6mph). Great luck we’re in one piece, but someone needs to pay [for] the mistake.”

Read Also:

Slider
List

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash
1/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
2/12

Photo by: MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash
3/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash
4/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash
5/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash
6/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
7/12

Photo by: MotoGP

The crashed bike of Johann Zarco

The crashed bike of Johann Zarco
8/12

Photo by: MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT crash
9/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
10/12

Photo by: MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
11/12

Photo by: MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
12/12

Photo by: MotoGP

Morbidelli branded Zarco a “half killer” to Italian TV on Sunday, and said Zarco’s line under braking at that point showed “little love” for both riders.

Zarco appeared to move off line under braking as if to defend Morbidelli from coming up the inside of Turn 3, though the Frenchman denies this was the case and insists he is “not a crazy guy”.

Read Also:

Zarco spoke with Valentino Rossi after the incident to explain his version of events and to show that what he did wasn’t deliberate. Rossi – who called his involvement in the incident “terrifying” – believes riders need to not “exaggerate” the aggression they are now showing in all classes of grand prix racing while racing.

Several riders were quick to point fingers, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro noting: “Every time you move from behind other riders, you have downforce, no downforce, downforce – the front is shaking, sometimes you have no brakes.

“It’s very, very difficult. But on the other hand, it’s always Zarco, it’s always Zarco [involved in incidents].”

LCR’s Cal Crutchlow was more measured, maintaining the stewards’ view: “I don't think anybody was in the wrong particularly, it's just a racing incident.”

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo

Previous article

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

McLaren becomes first F1 team to sign Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

McLaren becomes first F1 team to sign Concorde Agreement

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

WS: Stockton: Scott Lynch preview
NASCAR NASCAR / News

WS: Stockton: Scott Lynch preview

Michigan: Goodyear Fast Facts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Michigan: Goodyear Fast Facts

Oliveira: Espargaro should rethink "questionable" approach
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira: Espargaro should rethink "questionable" approach

Vinales' struggles making racing "difficult to enjoy"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales' struggles making racing "difficult to enjoy"

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

Latest news

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash

Why Ducati shouldn’t replace Dovizioso with Lorenzo in MotoGP Prime
MGP MotoGP / Special feature

Why Ducati shouldn’t replace Dovizioso with Lorenzo in MotoGP

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren becomes first F1 team to sign Concorde Agreement

1h
2
World Superbike

Estoril to replace Misano as 2020 WSBK finale

3
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

4
NASCAR

WS: Stockton: Scott Lynch preview

5
NASCAR Cup

Michigan: Goodyear Fast Facts

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP
Jul 18, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash
MGP

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo
MGP

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash
MGP

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash

Why Ducati shouldn’t replace Dovizioso with Lorenzo in MotoGP
MGP

Why Ducati shouldn’t replace Dovizioso with Lorenzo in MotoGP

Dovizioso: My Austrian GP win proves nothing to Ducati
MGP

Dovizioso: My Austrian GP win proves nothing to Ducati

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.