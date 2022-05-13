Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / French MotoGP: Honda's Espargaro quickest in crash-strewn FP1 Next / Suzuki MotoGP exit bombshell not weighing on riders
MotoGP / French GP Practice report

French MotoGP: Bastianini sets new lap record in FP2

Gresini Ducati’s Enea Bastianini topped FP2 for the MotoGP French Grand Prix with a new lap record despite a late crash, while Marc Marquez was only 14th.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
French MotoGP: Bastianini sets new lap record in FP2
Listen to this article

As was the case this morning, Suzuki’s Alex Rins set the early pace with a 1m32.192s at the start of FP2 as most of the field went out on the medium front and rear tyres.  

A few moments after Rins had gone top of the order, teammate Joan Mir crashed on the way into Turn 7 and smashed up one of his Suzukis.  

The 2020 world champion walked away from the spill and would return to the action on his second bike later on.  

As Mir trudged back to his garage, home hero Fabio Quartararo went fastest on his Yamaha with a 1m31.991s.  

And with just under 15 minutes of the session gone, Quartararo finally bettered Pol Espargaro’s 1m31.771s from FP1 with a 1m31.635s.  

This wouldn’t stand as the benchmark for long, however, as Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia edged ahead with a 1m31.635s just a few moments later.  

Thus entered a brief lull period on the timesheets, with Bagnaia going unchallenged as Pramac Ducati counterpart Johann Zarco survived a terrifying off going through the fast Turn 2 right-hander. 

The Frenchman was forced to sit up as he went through the turn and had to go through the gravel – emerging up at Turn 3 as he briefly went both wheels off the ground re-joining the track.  

Just after Zarco’s moment, factory Ducati rider Jack Miller crashed at Turn 11. 

As the session entered its final five minutes, the field switched to soft rubber for a time attack run.  

Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia was the first to go top of the timesheets on soft rubber with a 1m31.574s.  

This was beaten by a lap from Bastianini initially, but a crash for VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini meant the time was scrubbed due to it being set under yellow flags.  

But on his final lap, Bastianini produced a legal 1m31.148s to narrowly beat the all-time lap record to end Friday fastest of all – though did conclude his session with a crash up at the Dunlop chicane.  

Espargaro was his nearest challenger, 0.202 seconds adrift, with Alex Rins completing a strong day for Suzuki in third ahead of Zarco and Bagnaia.  

Quartararo was shuffled back to sixth at the chequered flag ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, Mir, Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Miller.  

FP1 pacesetter Pol Espargaro was only 13th at the end of FP2, while Honda teammate Marc Marquez was a low-key 14th – the six-time world champion once again having a big front-end moment at the end of the session.  

A total of seven riders crashed across the 45-minute FP2, with LCR’s Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) and RNF Racing’s Darryn Binder joining Mir, Miller, Marini and Bastianini on the fall list.  

The 2022 MotoGP French GP weekend continues on Saturday at 9:55am local time with FP3.  

French MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.148
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.350 0.202
3 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.445 0.297
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.508 0.360
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.635 0.487
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.640 0.492
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.657 0.509
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.666 0.518
9 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.912 0.764
10 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.914 0.766
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.025 0.877
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.051 0.903
13 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'32.076 0.928
14 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'32.153 1.005
15 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.275 1.127
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'32.314 1.166
17 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.416 1.268
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.505 1.357
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'32.536 1.388
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.695 1.547
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'32.737 1.589
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.397 2.249
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'33.557 2.409
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'33.561 2.413
View full results
shares
comments
French MotoGP: Honda's Espargaro quickest in crash-strewn FP1
Previous article

French MotoGP: Honda's Espargaro quickest in crash-strewn FP1
Next article

Suzuki MotoGP exit bombshell not weighing on riders

Suzuki MotoGP exit bombshell not weighing on riders
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap French GP
MotoGP

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez French GP
MotoGP

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Latest news

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap
MotoGP MotoGP

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.