MotoGP French GP
Race report

MotoGP French GP: Martin beats Marquez and Bagnaia in nail-biter

Pramac’s Jorge Martin prevailed in a nail-biting MotoGP French Grand Prix to beat Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia and extend his championship lead.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Having dominated the sprint race on Saturday, Martin converted pole to a second grand prix victory of the 2024 season to open up a lead of 38 points in the championship.

Shadowing the factory Ducati of Bagnaia for much of the 27-lap contest, Martin made his decisive move on the 21st tour to take the lead.

Resisting immense pressure from Bagnaia over the final few laps, Martin’s victory was assured on the final tour when Marquez – who started 13th – moved into second at Turn 9.

Martin took the chequered flag 0.446 seconds clear of Marquez, with Bagnaia third, while Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini recovered from a long lap penalty to fourth ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Following his bike woes that ruled him out of the sprint on Saturday, Bagnaia nailed the launch of the line to grab the holeshot from Martin and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Marquez made another solid start from 13th on the grid to get up to eighth after the opening corners.

Bagnaia and Martin quickly put a few tenths between themselves and the battle for third, which was headed by Espargaro before VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio passed him at Turn 8 on lap 10.

Espargaro quickly found himself swamped by team-mate Vinales and then Marquez, with the latter two swapping places on lap 14.

Marquez moved his Gresini Ducati ahead of Di Giannantonio at the Dunlop chicane at the start of lap 17, with the latter running through the chicane trying to defend third and earning himself a long lap penalty.

Bagnaia and Martin held a two-second gap over Marquez, whose pace was better at this phase of the race then theirs.

That gap shrunk to 1.3s at the start of lap 20 when Martin made his first attempt on Bagnaia’s lead at the Dunlop chicane, but couldn’t make the move stick.

When Martin finally found his way through on the reigning world champion on the following lap – again at Dunlop – Marquez was just 0.8s behind.

Marquez quickly got onto the rear of the lead battle and the trio broke away from Vinales behind, who would come under pressure from Bastianini late on.

Martin gave Bagnaia a sniff at retaking the lead at Dunlop on lap 25 when he ran deep, but the Pramac rider held firm.

He led onto the final lap and kept the door shut to Bagnaia, whose chances were ended when Marquez scythed past on the brakes into Turn 9.

This blew Martin’s lead up to 0.446s while Marquez ensured Bagnaia had no way to strike back as they took the chequered flag.

Bastianini was handed a long lap penalty for cutting the Turn 9/10 chicane when passing Espargaro for sixth on the 12th tour.

Quickly serving the penalty, Bastianini fought back to fourth ahead of Vinales and Di Giannantonio after the VR46 rider’s violation.

Franco Morbidelli was seventh on the second Pramac Ducati, marking his best grand prix result in 2024.

Brad Binder was eighth having started last on the factory KTM, with Espargaro and Gresini’s Alex Marquez rounding out the top 10.

The final points went to Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez, LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, Tech3 GasGas rider Augusto Fernandez, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) and Yamaha’s Alex Rins.

Luca Marini was the final classified runner in 16th on his factory Honda, with team-mate Joan Mir crashing out.

Home hero Fabio Quartararo was running inside the top eight when he fell off his Yamaha at Turn 9 on lap 17.

VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi registered his second race crash of the weekend when he slid out of seventh at Turn 6 on lap four, while Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta went down on the previous tour.

KTM’s Jack Miller and Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira also failed to make the finish.

MotoGP French GP - Race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

41'23.709

163.7 25
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 27

+0.446

41'24.155

0.446 163.7 20
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 27

+0.585

41'24.294

0.139 163.7 16
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 27

+2.206

41'25.915

1.621 163.6 13
5 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+4.053

41'27.762

1.847 163.5 11
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 27

+9.480

41'33.189

5.427 163.1 10
7 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 27

+9.868

41'33.577

0.388 163.1 9
8 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 27

+10.353

41'34.062

0.485 163.1 8
9 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 27

+11.392

41'35.101

1.039 163.0 7
10 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 27

+13.442

41'37.151

2.050 162.8 6
11 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+24.201

41'47.910

10.759 162.1 5
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 27

+26.809

41'50.518

2.608 162.0 4
13 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 27

+27.426

41'51.135

0.617 161.9 3
14 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+30.026

41'53.735

2.600 161.8 2
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 27

+30.936

41'54.645

0.910 161.7 1
16 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 27

+40.000

42'03.709

9.064 161.1
dnf France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 16

+11 Laps

24'37.629

11 Laps 163.1 Accident
dnf Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 16

+11 Laps

24'42.132

4.503 162.6 Accident
dnf Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 16

+11 Laps

24'47.904

5.772 162.0 Retirement
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 14

+13 Laps

21'39.977

2 Laps 162.2 Accident
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 3

+24 Laps

4'41.139

11 Laps 160.7 Accident
dnf Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 2

+25 Laps

3'07.984

1 Lap 160.2 Accident
Lewis Duncan
