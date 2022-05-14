Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rossi’s famous #46 to be retired from MotoGP Next / 2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
MotoGP / French GP Qualifying report

French MotoGP: Ducati's Bagnaia claims back-to-back pole positions

Francesco Bagnaia led a Ducati 1-2 to snatch pole for the MotoGP French Grand Prix as home hero Fabio Quartararo missed the front row.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The early stages of the Q2 qualifying session teed up a pole battle between Bagnaia and Quartararo, but the former would streak clear of the Yamaha rider to claim back-to-back poles in 2022.  

Ducati’s Bagnaia set the initial benchmark at 1m30.910s, leading Quartararo by 0.300 seconds, before the Italian improved that to a 1m30.699s.  

But Quartararo would produce a 1m30.688s with just under 10 minutes of the 15-minute shootout to go to lead Bagnaia by just 0.011s.  

Both riders would light up the timing screens across their second runs, but Bagnaia clicked into supreme form to regain top spot with two minutes remaining with a 1m30.450s.  

Teammate Jack Miller shadowed him to leap up to second, the Australian missing out by 0.069s.  

Quartararo was quick as he started his final lap, but bled time across the rest of the tour and could do nothing to better his earlier 1m30.688s.  

With Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro moving up to third for a third-straight front row, Quartararo found himself relegated to the head of row two in fourth on his homecoming as world champion and the current standings leader.  

Gresini Ducati’s Enea Bastianini completed the top five having made several pushes for pole, with the other home favourite Johann Zarco sixth on his Pramac Ducati.  

The Frenchman may be dragged up to the stewards after Q2 after getting in Pol Espargaro’s way at the Dunlop chicane while the Honda rider was on a push lap late on.  

Joan Mir came through Q1 to out-qualify Suzuki teammate Alex Rins in seventh, with Q1 pacesetter Jorge Martin ninth on the Pramac Ducati.  

Marc Marquez made a mistake on his final lap into the Dunlop chicane and was unable to do any better than 10th, 0.698s off the pace, with Honda teammate Pol Espargaro and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami trailing him.  

VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi rallied in the latter stages of Q1 after a scary off going through Turn 2, but would be denied a place in the pole shootout session by 0.007s.  

The Italian jumped ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, who was some 0.331s adrift of Bezzecchi on his VR46 2021-spec Ducati.  

The sister VR46 bike of Luca Marini will start 15th ahead of Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio, with KTM’s miserable French GP continuing with a disappointing qualifying display for all of its riders.  

Miguel Oliveira was the leading RC16 in 17th ahead of teammate Brad Binder, while Tech 3 duo Remy Gardner and the injured Raul Fernandez were 22nd and last respectively.  

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli disappointed in 19th having felt like he’d made steps forward in understanding the factory M1 on Friday at Le Mans, with RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso shadowing him in 20th.  

LCR’s Alex Marquez and RNF’s Darryn Binder will start 21st and 23rd.  

The 2022 MotoGP French GP is due to start at 2pm local time (1pm BST) on Sunday.  

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.450
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.519 0.069
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.609 0.159
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'30.688 0.238
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'30.711 0.261
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.863 0.413
7 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.943 0.493
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.977 0.527
9 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.068 0.618
10 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'31.148 0.698
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.526 1.076
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'31.595 1.145
View full results

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'30.804
2 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.933 0.129
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'30.940 0.136
4 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'31.271 0.467
5 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.363 0.559
6 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.487 0.683
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.547 0.743
8 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.610 0.806
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.617 0.813
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'31.618 0.814
11 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.763 0.959
12 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'31.820 1.016
13 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'32.596 1.792
14 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'32.767 1.963
View full results

 

shares
comments
Rossi’s famous #46 to be retired from MotoGP
Previous article

Rossi’s famous #46 to be retired from MotoGP
Next article

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate French GP
MotoGP

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title French GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Latest news

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “by far not the favourite” for the 2022 MotoGP title

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full race results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full race results

French MotoGP: Bastianini wins again, Bagnaia crashes out
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Bastianini wins again, Bagnaia crashes out

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.