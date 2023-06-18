German GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 German GP at Sachsenring, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Miller makes dig at MotoGP rivals for "throwing toys out of their cot"
Quartararo: Marquez should be congratulated amid MotoGP crashes
Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls
Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls
Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute
Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute Villeneuve hits out at abuse over Leclerc F1 helmet tribute
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Latest news
Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls
Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls Ferrari plans factory talks over Canada Q2 F1 strategy calls
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”
Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!” Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”
Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP
Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.