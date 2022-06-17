Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Germany MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in first practice Next / Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday
MotoGP / German GP Practice report

Germany MotoGP: Bagnaia heads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2

Francesco Bagnaia set a new lap record on his way to the top of the timesheets in FP2 for the MotoGP German Grand Prix, leading a Ducati 1-2-3.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Germany MotoGP: Bagnaia heads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2
Listen to this article

Having topped the morning 45-minute practice, Ducati's stranglehold in Germany continued into the afternoon when Bagnaia went fastest of all with a 1m20.018s to beat the absent Marc Marquez's existing lap record.

It only took five minutes for Friday morning's best time of 1m21.479s to be beaten in the sweltering afternoon conditions at the Sachsenring.

Pramac's Jorge Martin, fresh from arm surgery two weeks ago, set the early pace on his Ducati with a 1m21.296s.

This only kept him top of the pile for around a minute, when KTM's Miguel Oliveira went fastest with a 1m21.166s.

Martin found a 1m21.136s shortly after that to return to the top of the order, before Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro dipped into the 1m20s for the first time with a 1m20.789s.

The Spaniard, who comes to Germany second in the standings and 22 points adrift of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, ran Aprilia's new aerodynamic fairing in FP2, with teammate Maverick Vinales starting the day on it.

His 1m20.789s kept him at the top of the timesheets until the final six minutes, when FP1 pacesetter Jack Miller lit up the timing screens to blitz his way to a 1m20.211s.

This got Miller close to the lap record, but it would be beaten by teammate Bagnaia when the Italian fired in a 1m20.132s with just over two minutes remaining.

Bagnaia found more time on his final flying lap on fresh soft rubber to produce a 1m20.018s to end Friday fastest of all.

His lap came under threat late on from VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini, though he would miss out by 0.115 seconds in second.

Miller completed the top three a further 0.078s adrift, with Aleix Espargaro fourth on his Aprilia.

Pramac duo Johann Zarco and Martin completed the top six, with reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo seventh on his Yamaha -0.381s off the pace.

Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio jumped up to ninth late on to head Joan Mir on the first of the Suzukis, as the 2020 world champion tested a new aero package.

Teammate Alex Rins gritted his teeth through his left hand fracture problems to narrowly miss a provisional Q2 spot in 11th, 0.017s behind Mir, while Takaaki Nakagami was 12th on his LCR Honda ahead of Gresini's Enea Bastianini.

Pol Espargaro was the leading factory team Honda in 14th, while Oliveira faded to 17th on his KTM.

The 2022 MotoGP German GP continues on Saturday at 9:55am local time (8:55am BST) with FP3.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 23 1'20.018
2 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 20 1'20.133 0.115
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 22 1'20.211 0.193
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 22 1'20.219 0.201
5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 26 1'20.264 0.246
6 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 23 1'20.275 0.257
7 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 22 1'20.399 0.381
8 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 22 1'20.478 0.460
9 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 18 1'20.545 0.527
10 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 24 1'20.574 0.556
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 19 1'20.591 0.573
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 24 1'20.616 0.598
13 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 19 1'20.747 0.729
14 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 20 1'20.816 0.798
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 21 1'20.856 0.838
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 22 1'20.866 0.848
17 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 24 1'20.915 0.897
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 25 1'21.053 1.035
19 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 22 1'21.113 1.095
20 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 25 1'21.117 1.099
21 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 20 1'21.268 1.250
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 21 1'21.303 1.285
23 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 21 1'21.776 1.758
24 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 20 1'21.820 1.802
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Germany MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in first practice
Previous article

Germany MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in first practice
Next article

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Fatal TT Sidecar crash inquest finds reason for mistaken identity Isle of Man TT
Road racing

Fatal TT Sidecar crash inquest finds reason for mistaken identity

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday German GP
MotoGP

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime
MotoGP

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

Latest news

Quartararo hoping for Barcelona-style turnaround in Germany
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hoping for Barcelona-style turnaround in Germany

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday
MotoGP MotoGP

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday

Germany MotoGP: Bagnaia heads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Germany MotoGP: Bagnaia heads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP2

Germany MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Germany MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in first practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.