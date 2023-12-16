Honda: Marini "was first guy to approach us" to replace Marquez for MotoGP 2024
Repsol Honda team boss Alberto Puig says Luca Marini "was the first guy" to approach HRC about replacing Marc Marquez for the 2024 MotoGP season.
Honda announced on the Monday after the 2023 season ended that it had signed Marini from VR46 – with whom he already had a 2024 contract in place - on a two-year deal to replace Gresini-bound Marquez.
It ended weeks of speculation as to who would get the seat, with Miguel Oliveira initially its favoured option before it ultimately settled on Marini after numerous names appeared as potential replacements.
Marini being given a two-year deal breaks with Honda's initial approach of only offering a one-year contract, something that kept Oliveira at the Aprilia satellite team to be taken over by Trackhouse Racing in 2024 following RNF's collapse.
Speaking after the announcement, Puig told motogp.com that Marini was the first rider to enquire about joining Honda when Marquez's exit was confirmed.
"Well, he was the first guy and his group who approached us when the news of Marc [leaving] went out," Puig said.
"So, we were approached from them and it sounded interesting. Honestly, there were not so many options because the riders were all more or less settled in their own teams.
"He had the possibility to do it, so we were thinking and his progression has been good in the last years. We studied his progression and finally decided he would be a good option."
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Marini's experience of the Ducati proved an appealing factor for Honda as it looks to engineer its way back to the front of the grid, having finished last in the constructors' table in 2023.
"Our priority at this moment is to create the correct development for our bike," he added.
"We are far from where we have to be. And this is our priority, to make a clear step in the development of our bikes for next season and beyond.
"For that, we are trying to make a new team, a new structure, a new organisation that will help the development be faster, quicker and in the correct direction.
"Regarding riders, as I said before, we didn't have many options due to the circumstances with all riders on contracts, we thought with Luca with his experience and other years on other bikes we could get a good profit from this.
"We have to make development on our bike and we had to bring a guy with experience on another bike. This is the best we could do."
Puig says Honda is implementing a new structure "from the base" to help overturn its form, which includes a recruitment drive.
"We are trying to restructure the team, but from the base," he said. "From the base foundation of the team means [in] Japan and also the core of the team in Europe. So, the important thing is to change the system.
"For that, we are trying to recruit new people in the next following months and years, because we believe we can get good experience.
"There is also very good technology in Europe and we are now trying to implement and use it inside our team."
He also confirmed that Marini will not bring anyone with him from VR46 and will inherit Joan Mir's crew, who has taken over Marc Marquez's former team.
Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP
Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP
VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch
VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024
Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024 Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024
Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test
Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Latest news
Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp
Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp
Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster
Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster
WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars
WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars
Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter
Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter Sainz: McLaren F1 turnaround shows what Ferrari can achieve over winter
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.