MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Warm Up in
13 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / European GP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

shares
comments
By:

Alex Marquez admits he doesn’t expect to make an Aragon-style epic recovery ride through the field from 14th on the grid during Sunday’s MotoGP European Grand Prix in Valencia.

Marquez came from 11th on the grid in the Aragon GP to pressure Suzuki’s Alex Rins for the victory, a race he ultimately finished second in, and then threatened a podium result in the following Teruel race from 10th before crashing out.

The Honda rider didn’t make it out of Q1 on Saturday at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit and will start 14th behind team-mate Stefan Bradl – though his 1m41.276s was quicker than the eighth-placed time in Q2.

Because of the lack of dry running this weekend, Marquez says he doesn’t have the “information and experience” of the circuit on the RC213V to realistically aim for an Aragon-style charge through the pack.

From the editor, also read:

“Tomorrow for everybody will be open because it’s dry and nobody knows which tyres to use, which set-up, [so it] can be a surprise,” Marquez said of the race. “[It] can be a really good race or can be a disaster. It will be open for everybody. I don’t expect to make a recovery like Aragon honestly because here the situation is completely different.

“But I will try to make a good start, to make our best race in our situation and take all the information for next week which looks like it will be a dry weekend.”

From the editor, also read:

When asked why he didn’t anticipate a similar race to Aragon, he added: “It’s hard to overtake and I don’t have the information and experience like I had in Aragon with a full dry weekend [of running]. So, for that reason I say that I didn’t expect to make any recovery like that. After the warm-up we will see where we can be, where are strong.

“Yesterday in FP2 I felt quite good on the bike, just we were missing a little bit to put soft tyres on in the end. The soft tyre in the front looks like it’s too soft for us and I was not able to stop the bike.

“We have some information from yesterday and we will try to do a good warm-up because the warm-up will be the key for the race.”

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha

Previous article

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha

Next article

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

2003 NHRA national event schedule
NHRA NHRA / News

2003 NHRA national event schedule

Rossi tips super-sub Nozane for big MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi tips super-sub Nozane for big MotoGP future

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP

CHAMPCAR/CART: Rahal Straight dedication at Laguna Seca report
IMSA Others IMSA Others / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Rahal Straight dedication at Laguna Seca report

Pikes Peak results
Hillclimb Hillclimb / News

Pikes Peak results

Racing Point still has the "lowest budget" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Racing Point still has the "lowest budget" in F1

Gilles Villeneuve Museum to get bigger and better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gilles Villeneuve Museum to get bigger and better

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA bans 3D camera tricks in 'Pink Mercedes' F1 clampdown

Latest news

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP

Trending

1
NHRA

2003 NHRA national event schedule

2
MotoGP

Rossi tips super-sub Nozane for big MotoGP future

3
MotoGP

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP

3h
4
IMSA Others

CHAMPCAR/CART: Rahal Straight dedication at Laguna Seca report

5
Hillclimb

Pikes Peak results

Latest news

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
MGP

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
MGP

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha
MGP

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP
MGP

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying
MGP

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
3h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.