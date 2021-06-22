Honda: Marquez's Germany win won't transform season

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez claimed a sensational first victory for himself and Honda since Valencia 2019 as he continues his comeback from a serious arm injury which ruled him out of the 2020 season.

Marquez's absence last year ushered in a tough period for Honda, which scored just two podiums last season and endured its first winless campaign in the premier class since it returned full-time in 1982.

Ahead of the German GP, Honda was yet to score a podium in 2021 as its riders wrestled with a lack of traction with this year's RC213V.

Though Puig concedes that Marquez's win is important for Honda, he doesn't believe it will do anything to transform its season going forward.

"For a company such as Honda, that is used to winning many races throughout their racing life, this period has been very painful," Puig said.

"But we understand that life can be difficult sometimes and at this moment we have some problems.

"We are working to overcome them in the best way that we can, trying to fix the problems with the RC213V.

"We understand that we have some weak points, we have recognised them.

"We know as well that Marc is not one hundred percent fit, but Sunday was an important day because we could manage a victory, but we do not believe that our problems are fixed.

"We will work to give all our riders, not only Marc, the best bike possible. Speaking honestly, I do not think so [that this result will change the season].

"I think we have to solve our problems and Marc still has to keep recovering. We will have ups and downs this season.

"The result at the Sachsenring was very important, but it doesn't mean we have now fixed everything.

"Thinking like this would be a mistake, we should think about what we can improve little by little and face the new battle in Assen."