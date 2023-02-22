Subscribe
MotoGP / Repsol Honda Team launch News

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023

The factory Honda squad has unveiled its iconic Repsol livery it will race in the 2023 MotoGP season with Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
1/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team bike livery
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team bike livery
2/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Repsol Honda Team bike livery
Repsol Honda Team bike livery
3/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team bike detail
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team bike detail
4/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
5/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
6/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
7/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
8/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V
Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V
9/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

2023 Honda RC213V
2023 Honda RC213V 10
10/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

2023 Honda RC213V
2023 Honda RC213V 9
11/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
12/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
13/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
14/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
Repsol Honda Team, Honda RC213V detail
15/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
16/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
17/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
18/18

Photo by: Repsol Media

Spanish oil giant Repsol has been the factory Honda squad’s title sponsor since 1995 and continues its partnership into 2023, despite rumours in recent years of the tie-up ending.

Honda comes into 2023 off the back of its second winless campaign in three years as it looks to turn around its troubled RC213V and challenge for the championship for the first time since 2019.

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez remains in the squad as he enters the penultimate season of his four-year deal with Honda, and is physically in the best shape he has been since badly breaking his right arm in 2020.

He will be joined by 2020 world champion Joan Mir, who signed a two-year deal with HRC midway through last year after Suzuki announced it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022.

This will mark the first time since 2019 that the factory Honda squad has featured two world champions in its line-up.

At its launch event in Madrid on Wednesday, Honda unveiled its largely unchanged – but instantly recognisable – colour scheme for the new season.

Repsol Honda Team bike livery

Repsol Honda Team bike livery

Photo by: Repsol Media

Honda’s winter thus far has not yielded the improvements it had hoped for with its 2023 bike.

After the initial prototype tested in November in Valencia was not positively received, neither Marquez nor Mir felt Honda was close to being competitive with the new bike after last week’s Sepang test.

At the conclusion of the test, Marquez said: “We started the test with four bikes, second day we had three bikes, today we started with two bikes and in the afternoon was only one bike,” Marquez said after ending the Sepang test 10th overall, 0.777 seconds off the pace.

“So, I already decided that is the bike, this is the direction. But it’s not the bike I need to win the championship, I need another step from that bike.

“But it’s important to have one base clear and to forget about the others.”

Testing will resume in Portugal on 11-12 March, before the season gets underway at the Algarve venue on 26 March.

Repsol Honda Team bike livery

Repsol Honda Team bike livery

Photo by: Repsol Media

