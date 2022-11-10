Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

How MotoGP fans will get the VIP treatment in 2023

Riders on track in MotoGP have treated fans to one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory, with unpredictable races and the up-and-down nature of the fierce title battle.

How MotoGP fans will get the VIP treatment in 2023
Listen to this article

With another epic season on the cards as MotoGP visits more circuits than ever in 2023, fans are already looking to book their spot trackside for the most exciting races of the season.

As of today, fans will be able to book tickets to the MotoGP VIP Village hospitality programme with Motorsport Tickets.

Already available for most races of the 2023 season, these tickets provide a premium experience for fans to experience top-class motorcycle racing at grand prix events across the world.

At every event, the MotoGP VIP Village is in an exclusive position providing unrivalled vantage points of the action. At most races, this is either above the pitlane, in the infield, or a special marquee, putting fans as close as possible to the action in the pitlane and on track.

The package also includes tours of the MotoGP paddock, pitlane walks between sessions to see the bikes being prepared for racing, rider appearances, photo opportunities with the world champion trophies, and exclusive BMW X5 service road tours and parades (available at certain circuits).

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team with fans

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team with fans

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

VIP Village attendees also get the opportunity to be thrown into the core of the action, taking to the restricted starting grid area for support series races, and the chance to watch the start of Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races from the pitwall.

To keep guests fuelled throughout the weekend, a buffet breakfast and gourmet lunch are served on site, with sweet and savoury bites available all day, and an open bar serving beers and wine.

Adult prices for the MotoGP VIP Village begin at £1,088, and are available to book for a number of key 2023 races including Spain, Italy and Americas.

To get started and book now, visit Motorsport Tickets by clicking here.

