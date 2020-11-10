MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

shares
comments
Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
By:

Andrea Iannone's MotoGP career has been dealt a massive blow after his appeal to have an anti-doping ban overturned was rejected and increased to four years.

Iannone was suspended from competition by the FIM at the end of last year when he was found to have tested positive for a banned steroid during the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.

The Italian had the 18-month ban upheld after an FIM hearing in March, but was deemed to have ingested the substance accidentally through contaminated food.

Aprilia and Iannone appealed this ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), believing the acquittal of other athletes over similar offences in the past provided a precedent.

However, CAS rejected this appeal following a review of the evidence and have upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency's bid to have the ban increased to the maximum four years, starting from his initial ban on 17 December 2019.

CAS also confirmed Iannone's MotoGP race results from 1 November 2019 through to his initial suspension are official disqualifications.

The CAS panel found Iannone hadn't submitted the necessary evidence to back up the contaminated meat claim, having failed to establish the exact type of meat that he ate which was contaminated.

Furthermore, Iannone and his experts couldn't present substantial evidence to suggest there was an issue of meat contamination in Malaysia with Drostanolone – the substance he tested positive for.

As a result, the doping violation was upheld.

Aprilia has publicly stuck by Iannone through this and repeatedly expressed a desire to retain him for 2021 if it could assuming it could overturn his ban.

However, Aprilia now needs to find a replacement rider to join Aleix Espargaro for 2021.

It is understood Cal Crutchlow has a pre-agreement in place with Aprilia, while Aprilia admitted last weekend test rider Bradley Smith is also an option.

Iannone is a one-time MotoGP race winner, having raced for Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia since 2013.

Read Also:

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season

Previous article

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Iannone
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

Court upholds Stadium Super Truck suspension
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Court upholds Stadium Super Truck suspension

Looking back on Michael Waltrip Racing's short, but eventful existence
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Looking back on Michael Waltrip Racing's short, but eventful existence

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda wowed by power, physicality in first AlphaTauri F1 test

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Russell found himself at the centre of F1's silly season

Australian GP working towards fan attendance for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Australian GP working towards fan attendance for 2021

Latest news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season

Morbidelli forced to ride in “safety mode” due to pressure issue
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli forced to ride in “safety mode” due to pressure issue

Podcast: How Mir took control of the MotoGP title fight
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: How Mir took control of the MotoGP title fight

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season

53m
2
MotoGP

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

29m
3
Supercars

Court upholds Stadium Super Truck suspension

4
NASCAR Cup

Looking back on Michael Waltrip Racing's short, but eventful existence

5
IMSA

Hendrick lets slip plan for Elliott, Johnson to race the Rolex 24

Latest news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MGP

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season
MGP

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season

Morbidelli forced to ride in “safety mode” due to pressure issue
MGP

Morbidelli forced to ride in “safety mode” due to pressure issue

Podcast: How Mir took control of the MotoGP title fight
MGP

Podcast: How Mir took control of the MotoGP title fight

Where it all went wrong for 2020's MotoGP title favourite
MGP

Where it all went wrong for 2020's MotoGP title favourite

Latest videos

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
58m

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.