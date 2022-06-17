Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / German GP News

Injured Rins will decide Germany MotoGP participation on Saturday

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says he will decide whether or not to continue with this weekend’s MotoGP German Grand Prix on Saturday as he battles with a left wrist fracture.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Listen to this article

The three-time MotoGP race winner fractured his wrist at the first corner of the Catalan GP when he was wiped out by Takaaki Nakagami in an incident that led many riders to question race direction's operation.

Rins was passed fit to ride on Thursday at the Sachsenring and ended Friday 11th overall despite suffering a crash at Turn 1 in FP1.

The Suzuki rider admits he is "suffering more than I thought" and is not sure if he will see out the rest of the Germany weekend.

"I'm sore, in FP2 I suffered a bit more, I don't know if it was because of the heat or because I rode faster, but it cost me quite a bit," he said.

"I suffered a little bit where I expected, which is in the three hard brakings, in the first corner, in the downhill and in the last braking.

"We finished eleventh, 0.5s off the first and it's not bad, but the truth is that I'm suffering more than I thought."

Suzuki team boss Livio Suppo said on Friday that "it doesn't make sense for" Rins to continue this weekend and instead sit on the sidelines to recover more for next week's Dutch TT at Assen.

Rins says his continued participation in the German GP will largely depend on how he feels in the morning and will take a final decision then.

"I don't know, it will depend on how I spend the night and, above all, how I wake up in the morning, we'll see what we do," Rins added.

"Of course, I'd like to race this weekend, but if it hurts a lot and I can't do more than three or four laps in a row it's silly to continue.

"Let's see how FP3 goes, depending on how I feel we'll decide in one direction or another."

Rins comes into the German GP weekend off the back of three successive DNFs, with his title hopes in ruin having slid 69 points adrift of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo in the standings.

Nakagami escaped punishment for his Barcelona collision, which also included Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, with Rins taking aim at MotoGP's stewards as not being competent enough.

Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it's the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati's decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

Enea Bastianini's second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he's so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

