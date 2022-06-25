Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury Next / Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

“Intense pain” forces Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP

Honda has announced Pol Espargaro has withdrawn from the remainder of the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix due to “intense pain” he is suffering from a rib injury.

Lewis Duncan
By:
“Intense pain” forces Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP
Listen to this article

The Spaniard injured his ribs in a heavy crash in FP1 at the Sachsenring last weekend, and was ultimately forced to retire from the race due to the pain.

He had hoped to be better for this weekend’s Dutch GP but, after ending Friday 19th overall, he said the pain he was experiencing was much worse than expected and was unsure if he could continue.

Having undergone treatment overnight at Assen and seeing no substantial improvement in his conditions, Espargaro has taken the decision to withdraw from the Assen weekend.

Honda hopes Espargaro will recover in time for August’s British Grand Prix.

A statement from the team read: “Repsol Honda Team’s Pol Espargaro will not participate in the remainder of the Dutch GP due to his injuries sustained at the Sachsenring.

“Since suffering his fall in Free Practice 1 at the German GP, Pol Espargaro has tried his maximum in order to recover and be fit for Round 11 of the MotoGP World Championship.

“After Free Practice 2 on Friday, Espargaro was still in intense pain and discomfort.

”Consequently, he feels he is not capable of racing a MotoGP bike and together with the Repsol Honda Team has elected to sit out the race in Assen.

“The Repsol Honda Team is looking forward to welcoming a fully fit Pol Espargaro back in Silverstone after the Summer Break.

Stefan Bradl will continue to contest the Dutch GP with the Repsol Honda Team.”

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro explained on Friday at Assen that the damage to the muscles around his ribs was also giving him severe back problems.

He also revealed that on the Monday following the German GP that he struggled to even lift himself out of his bed, such was the intensity of the pain he was feeling following the Sachsenring race.

Espargaro is set to leave Honda at the end of the 2022 MotoGP season and return to KTM with the Tech 3 squad.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir is expected to take his place at the factory Honda squad next year, while Alex Rins will replace Alex Marquez at LCR in 2023 on a factory contract.

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury
Previous article

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury
Next article

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying Dutch GP
MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Pol Espargaro More from
Pol Espargaro
Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro struggled to breathe in Assen MotoGP practice due to rib injury

Espargaro denies "fake news" that Honda MotoGP ride is under threat
MotoGP

Espargaro denies "fake news" that Honda MotoGP ride is under threat

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Mir ‘has too much trouble at Suzuki’ to look at Honda’s MotoGP woes German GP
MotoGP

Mir ‘has too much trouble at Suzuki’ to look at Honda’s MotoGP woes

Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in German GP German GP
MotoGP

Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in German GP

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime
MotoGP

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

Latest news

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Espargaro pips Quartararo in FP3 despite shunt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.