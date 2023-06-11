Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia “started panic” amid rain threat in Mugello MotoGP sprint Next / MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia cruises to victory, Marquez crashes out again
MotoGP / Italian GP Special feature

Italian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Italian GP at Mugello Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Normal View

Flourish logoA Flourish chart

Zoomed View

Flourish logoA Flourish chart
shares
comments

Bagnaia “started panic” amid rain threat in Mugello MotoGP sprint

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia cruises to victory, Marquez crashes out again
More from
Motorsport Network
New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team

New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team

General
News

New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team New photo book highlights lived experience inside Ferrari F1 team

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

General
Motorsport.com announcements

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year

Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy 

Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy 

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy  Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy 

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe