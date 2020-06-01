Podcast: What Jack Miller will bring to Ducati in MotoGP

Miller has been part of the Ducati stable since 2018 and has proven to be a valuable asset for the Italian marque in the development of the Desmosedici, upon which last year he scored five podium finishes. From almost losing his Pramac seat for 2020 in the middle of 2019, Ducati now sees Miller as the man it needs to properly take the fight to Marc Marquez.

On the latest edition of the Tank Slappers Podcast, host Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss the latest moves in a rider market that appears to be a changing of the guard in MotoGP. The duo also discuss the latest rumblings in the MotoGP calendar and the measures the series is going to put in place to get the delayed 2020 season underway in July.

