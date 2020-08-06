MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
10 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Jack Miller: I can’t afford any more mistakes

shares
comments
Jack Miller: I can’t afford any more mistakes
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 9:29 PM

Jack Miller says his crash from the MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix was his only acceptable mistake this season, which he believes he can still be a title threat in.

The Pramac Ducati rider declared on the Saturday of the second Jerez race last month following reigning world champion Marc Marquez’s withdrawal through injury that he was in the championship hunt.

However, after crashing out of the Andalusian GP, Miller admitted he would go back to taking it race by race. While he thinks there is “nothing stopping” him from fighting for the title this season, he says he cannot afford any more mistakes.

“It’s still early days,” said Miller, who sits 37 points of the lead in seventh in the standings. “It’s unfortunate we made that mistake. I think if we want to be involved in this championship then I think we need to be not making any more of them now. We’ve had our one. One, OK, it can happen, but that’s all we can have.

“Now we need to get this thing going if we want to try and challenge. I don’t think there’s nothing stopping us from doing that. That’s been my object for the week, just focusing on that.

“And if we really want to try and challenge them, we need to try and take the maximum points this weekend.”

Read Also:

The coming triple-header at Brno and the Red Bull Ring should provide Ducati with an opportunity to score big results. For Miller’s Ducati stablemate Andrea Dovizioso, he sees the next three races as an important phase for both his championship challenge and his 2021 contract talks – as strong results will strengthen his negotiating position.

Asked if he sees the next three rounds as crucial to his season, Dovizioso replied: “Yes for sure, for everything, because the next races will be important for the championship because we are in good tracks for us. And the results always affect the future.”

Dovizioso is currently top Ducati rider in the standings in third, 24 points from championship leader Fabio Quartararo following a third and sixth-place finish at the two Jerez rounds.

Related video

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

Previous article

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jack Miller
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Mercedes' De Vries fined €5000 for causing “dangerous situation”
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
1h

Mercedes' De Vries fined €5000 for causing “dangerous situation”

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

Latest news

Jack Miller: I can’t afford any more mistakes
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
23m

Jack Miller: I can’t afford any more mistakes

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2
NHRA

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

3
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

4
NASCAR Cup

Pittsboro, Indiana Names Street of Jeff Gordon

5
MotoGP

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

Jack Miller: I can’t afford any more mistakes
MGP

Jack Miller: I can’t afford any more mistakes

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive
MGP

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”
MGP

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race
MGP

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race

Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy
MGP

Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.