MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir handed two-year Suzuki contract extension

shares
comments
Mir handed two-year Suzuki contract extension
May 2, 2020, 10:11 AM

Suzuki has announced that Joan Mir's MotoGP contract has been extended through to the end of the 2022 season.

The news, confirmed during an Instagram broadcast on Saturday, follows the announcement that Alex Rins will also stay on for a further two seasons with the Hamamatsu marque.

Moto2 graduate Mir ended last year 12th in the standings with a best finish of fifth place at the Australian Grand Prix – though he battled the after-effects of a violent crash during the post-race Brno test, which forced him out of the Austrian and British GPs.

The Spaniard had been targeted by Ducati for its 2021 line-up, but Suzuki team boss Davide Brivio told Motorsport.com last month that everything had been agreed to retain Mir.

“I’m extremely happy to sign with Suzuki for another two years - renewing is the best thing that could happen and it’s a dream come true again,” Mir said.

“It’s really important for me to continue because now I have more time to learn and more time to show my potential. 

“Two years can go by quickly, but I am ready to arrive at a higher level, and we are working every day to make that happen.

“I am also so pleased on a personal level because I have a really good team and crew around me. I really want to thank everyone at Suzuki for their confidence in me, and let’s see if I can get the results that we’re capable of.”

Suzuki is the second manufacturer to firm up its 2021 line-up, after Yamaha confirmed Maverick Vinales and 2019’s top rookie Fabio Quartararo on two-year deals.

Marc Marquez (Honda) and Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) are the only other riders with 2021 deals confirmed.

Related video

Next article
Yamaha had to restrain eager Hamilton during ride swap

Previous article

Yamaha had to restrain eager Hamilton during ride swap
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP

Race hub

Czech GP

Czech GP

6 Aug - 9 Aug
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NHRA

Englishtown shuts down drag racing operations with immediate effect

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Mir handed two-year Suzuki contract extension
MGP

Mir handed two-year Suzuki contract extension

Yamaha had to restrain eager Hamilton during ride swap
MGP

Yamaha had to restrain eager Hamilton during ride swap

Iannone grateful Aprilia didn't take 'easier' option
MGP

Iannone grateful Aprilia didn't take 'easier' option

Rins "annoyed" by claims Suzuki is easy to ride
MGP

Rins "annoyed" by claims Suzuki is easy to ride

Marquez doesn't want contract renewal without racing
MGP

Marquez doesn't want contract renewal without racing

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
10 Sep - 13 Sep
Tickets
25 Sep - 27 Sep
Tickets
2 Oct - 4 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.