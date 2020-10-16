MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas

shares
comments
Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas
By:

Suzuki’s Joan Mir says he has “recovered the good feelings” that went missing at Le Mans but admits he's not quick enough yet after Friday at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Mir qualified down in 14th at Le Mans and only managed 11th in the wet race, allowing Fabio Quartararo to extend his championship lead to 10 points.

The Suzuki rider was much stronger at Aragon in the cold conditions on Friday, ending the day fourth on the combined times – albeit 0.73 seconds off the best pace. Mir was happy with his feeling on his GSX-RR, but is wary that Yamaha – which locked out the top three in both sessions on Friday – is a step ahead of Suzuki right now.

"It was a good day,” said Mir. “I felt very good even though no one has a brutal pace because the asphalt temperature is very low. I have recovered the good feelings that I did not have at Le Mans, although with such low temperatures nobody has had a good feeling.

“They [Yamaha] are really strong, they have great potential, all of them. So, it means they are really fast. We are at the moment not that fast, so we are working on it. At the moment they have a bit of advantage.”

From the editor, also read:

Mir’s main issue of getting soft tyres up to temperature for time attacks looked to have improved at Aragon, after he posted a 1m38.686s midway through FP2 on a fresh tyre.

Traffic on his final time attack at the end of the session meant he couldn’t close the seven-tenths gap he has to pacesetter Maverick Vinales, but was happy on fresh rubber.

“Today I felt great with the new tyre,” Mir said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was able to make a breakthrough with time attack form on Friday. “With the first set, we just put the soft/soft to see how was my feeling.

“I was able to maintain 1m48 high, 1m49 low. For the conditions, that’s not a bad lap time. Then with the second set, I was not able to make one good lap. I got a bit disturbed by some Ducati guys and I was not able to do a good lap time.

“But anyway, the lap time is quite decent. So, I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

From the editor, also read:

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon

Previous article

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #40 -- Frank Manzo
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #40 -- Frank Manzo

Englishtown: Whit Bazemore final summary
NHRA NHRA / News

Englishtown: Whit Bazemore final summary

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Iannone doping hearing decision set for mid-November
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone doping hearing decision set for mid-November

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon

Nashville IndyCar street race confirmed for August 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Nashville IndyCar street race confirmed for August 2021

Clive Howell – the man who was Penske perfect
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Clive Howell – the man who was Penske perfect

Latest news

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon

MotoGP riders fear FP3 delay not enough amid cold weather
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders fear FP3 delay not enough amid cold weather

Iannone doping hearing decision set for mid-November
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone doping hearing decision set for mid-November

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo

3h
2
NHRA

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #40 -- Frank Manzo

3
NHRA

Englishtown: Whit Bazemore final summary

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

5
MotoGP

Iannone doping hearing decision set for mid-November

2h

Latest news

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas
MGP

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon
MGP

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon

MotoGP riders fear FP3 delay not enough amid cold weather
MGP

MotoGP riders fear FP3 delay not enough amid cold weather

Iannone doping hearing decision set for mid-November
MGP

Iannone doping hearing decision set for mid-November

Why Yamaha won't have a Hulkenberg moment with Lorenzo
MGP

Why Yamaha won't have a Hulkenberg moment with Lorenzo

Latest videos

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP
2h

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.