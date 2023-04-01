Joan Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint crash

Listen to this article

The new Honda signing has endured a miserable weekend at Rio Hondo so far, ending Friday last on the timesheets and failing to lift himself out of that position in qualifying.

On the opening lap of Saturday’s 12-lap sprint in Argentina, Mir crashed at Turn 7 and was taken to the medical centre for checks. Initial scans revealed no serious injury on his right ankle, but Mir has been transferred to hospital in nearby Santiago for further checks.

A brief statement from Honda read: “After his fall, Joan Mir will be transferred to hospital in Santiago for further precautionary checks after the large impact.

“No major injuries were detected in the initial checks at the circuit medical centre.”

Mir is thought to be going to hospital to have a bump on his head checked after the crash.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda is already one rider down in Argentina after Marc Marquez was forced to withdraw from the round last week due to a broken hand.

The eight-time world champion was involved in a controversial crash with RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira at the Portuguese GP, which left Marquez with a fracture to his right thumb.

Marquez was due to serve a double long lap penalty in Argentina for his Oliveira clash, but was set to avoid this when he withdrew from the event.

The FIM stewards updated its penalty application earlier this week to ensure Marquez serves it at the next round he will contest.

This move led to an appeal from Honda, who felt this went against the regulations, with the matter now to be heard in the FIM’s Court of Appeal in Switzerland.

Marquez is one of four riders out of action in Argentina, with injury ruling Oliveira, Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and Tech3’s Pol Espargaro out also.

Tech3 revealed on Friday that Espargaro has had surgery on a jaw fracture he suffered in a violent FP2 crash in Portugal and has been transferred out of the intensive care ward in Barcelona.

KTM’s Brad Binder won Saturday’s sprint in Argentina having started from 15th on the grid. Gresini’s Alex Marquez will start on pole for Sunday’s grand prix.