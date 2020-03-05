MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo to make wildcard outing at Barcelona

Tickets
shares
comments
Lorenzo to make wildcard outing at Barcelona
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 12:00 PM

Retired triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will return to racing in June’s Catalan Grand Prix in a wildcard outing with Yamaha.

Lorenzo announced his retirement from racing at the end of last season, after a difficult and injury-hit year on the Honda sapped him of confidence and motivation.

Over the winter he penned a deal to return to Yamaha – with which he won his three MotoGP titles – as an official test rider, and completed a couple of days on the 2019-spec M1 at the Sepang shakedown and pre-season test last month.

It has been rumoured for some time that Lorenzo could make a wildcard appearance this season, with Yamaha not ruling out the possibility.

Yamaha officially confirmed the news with a brief video message on its social media platforms.

In another video, Lorenzo said: "So after some weeks thinking about it, yesterday I decided I will participate at the Catalunya GP. I'm really looking forward for it and I hope to see you all there."

It is unclear yet if Lorenzo will have any more wildcard outings on the Yamaha this year.

This announcement will only serve to further fuel rumours that Lorenzo could be potentially looking to return to MotoGP full-time in 2021.

When asked about it during Yamaha’s official launch event on the eve of the Sepang test in February, the Spaniard admitted he hadn’t totally ruled out the possibility.

Next article
How cancelled races stand to impact MotoGP's 2020 title fight

Previous article

How cancelled races stand to impact MotoGP's 2020 title fight

Next article

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP Tickets
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Spanish GP

Spanish GP

30 Apr - 3 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IndyCar

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

3
NASCAR Cup

A new partnership for Swan Racing

4
Formula 1

Top 10 greatest Formula One drivers today

5
Formula 1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Latest videos

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery 01:43
MotoGP

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

Latest news

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales
MGP

Lorenzo wildcard "important" for Yamaha - Vinales

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market
MGP

How Ducati has been left behind in the MotoGP rider market

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez
MGP

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed
MGP

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown
MGP

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.