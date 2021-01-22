MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
15 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
26 Aug
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
292 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

shares
comments

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
1/6

Photo by: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
2/6

Photo by: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
3/6

Photo by: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
4/6

Photo by: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
5/6

Photo by: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
6/6

Photo by: KTM Images

By:

KTM has revealed its first pictures of double MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira as part of its factory team line-up for 2021 alongside Brad Binder.

Oliveira made his MotoGP debut in 2019 with KTM at the satellite Tech3 squad, remaining with Herve Poncharal’s outfit in 2020 despite being asked to step up to the Austrian marque’s factory team to replace Johann Zarco.

Pol Espargaro’s shock announcement of his departure from KTM to Honda for 2021 ahead of last season prompted KTM to promote Oliveira to the factory team for this year.

The Portuguese rider gave Tech3 its first ever MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix last August before going on to dominate his home round in Portugal in November. 

This followed Binder’s and KTM’s shock maiden victory at the Czech GP three rounds into 2020. 

KTM has yet to announce when it will officially launch its 2021 season, but has revealed images of both Oliveira and Binder together as factory team riders for the first time.

Both riders have been KTM stablemates since 2017 when they were partnered at Aki Ajo’s Moto2 team aboard the Austrian manufacturer’s chassis, while both were teammates at Ajo in Moto3 in 2015. 

Oliveira finished runner-up in the Moto2 title chase in 2018 to new factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, while Binder missed out on the crown to Alex Marquez in 2019 by just three points.

Read Also:

KTM’s is just one of four squads on the 2021 grid alongside Yamaha, Petronas SRT and Suzuki with both of its riders having won MotoGP races.

It is also only one of two manufacturers alongside Aprilia which will enter the 2021 season with genuinely new motorcycle, despite the fact KTM will no longer operate as a concession team. 

Due to Binder and Oliveira’s maiden victories, KTM was stripped of its results-based concessions it has run since its debut in 2017, losing the ability to test with race riders and forced into observing a freeze on in-season engine development and a limit on aerodynamic fairing development from 2021. 

However, due to all manufacturers observing a freeze on engine and aero development in 2020 as part of COVID-19 cost-saving measures - with non-concessions teams carrying the former stipulation into 2021 – KTM was granted dispensation to develop a new engine for this year.

But this caused some anger amongst several manufacturers, with one representative present at a manufacturers’ association meeting ratifying the KTM ruling telling Motorsport.com last year there was a concern it could build a “super engine” for 2021. 

Oliveira’s promotion to the factory KTM team for 2021 prompted the marque to sign double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci, who joins from Ducati, to partner Iker Lecuona.

Tech3 won’t run with Red Bull title sponsorship in 2021, with KTM effectively acting as its main sponsor now.

KTM recently confirmed it had signed a new agreement with Dorna Sports to remain in MotoGP through to 2026 – something it first announced in 2019 – and joins Ducati as the only manufacturers to have committed to the series beyond 2021.

Current Aprilia factory entrant Gresini Racing announced late last year it would become an independent team again from 2022 after signing a new deal with MotoGP. 

Related video

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Previous article

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Next article

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Miguel Oliveira
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

DeLude PR
SCCA SCCA / News

DeLude PR

NASCAR's substitute driver rule ... A flawed policy?
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Commentary

NASCAR's substitute driver rule ... A flawed policy?

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Former RCR employee facing eight felony counts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Former RCR employee facing eight felony counts

Latest news

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Trending

1
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

1h
3
WEC

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year

4
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

5
SCCA

DeLude PR

Latest news

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

MotoGP
13m
KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

MotoGP
41m
Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

MotoGP
Jan 21, 2021
Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

MotoGP
Jan 20, 2021
Ducati extends MotoGP deal until 2026

Ducati extends MotoGP deal until 2026

MotoGP
Jan 20, 2021

Latest videos

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.