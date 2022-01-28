Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / KTM unwraps 2022 factory and Tech 3 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP / KTM MotoGP Team launch News

KTM's 2021 MotoGP progress "not shown in the results"

By:

Miguel Oliveira believes KTM did make progress with its MotoGP bike in 2021, but it was "not shown in the results" during a largely difficult campaign.

KTM's 2021 MotoGP progress "not shown in the results"
Listen to this article

KTM was expected to be a regular podium contender in 2021 after scoring three victories across its factory and satellite Tech3 squads in a breakout 2020 season for the Austrian manufacturer.

But, despite wins for factory pair Oliveira at Barcelona and for Brad Binder in a wild Austrian Grand Prix, KTM struggled to fifth in the constructors' standings and scored just five more points than it did across the COVID-shortened 14-round 2020 campaign.

Oliveira – who ended up 14th in the standings and 184 points adrift of world champion Fabio Quartararo in a season also blighted by a wrist injury in Austria – believes KTM's rivals, namely Ducati, made major strides in the second half of the 2021 season and this further masked KTM's own improvements.

"Ultimately, I think especially the second half of the season our competitors raised up the step, especially Ducati," Oliveira said when asked by Motorsport.com following KTM's 2022 launch if 2021 was as bad as it looked.

"So that made it even harder to follow up to that. I believe there is a few little changes that can translate much better results.

"I think last year was one of the seasons where progress was not shown by the results. There was progress, but we couldn't really see it in the results.

"That was lacking to make the final result. So, that's from outside a little bit my perspective.

"Of course, bikes are never perfect and we will always want to work on the defaults, but it's like that. But I'm confident we can do a good job with this package."

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

Binder – who was sixth in the standings – wants more traction from the 2022 KTM when he rides the bike again at the Sepang test next week, but also admits he needs to tidy up his own lines this year.

"I think it's always good once you've had an off-season because it gives you time to really understand where it is you need to improve," Binder noted.

"It's not just maybe on the bike side, but more on my riding side. You really have time to analyse and understand. On the bike side I'd really like to see a bit more traction, that would be great.

"I think if we would spin a little bit less out of the corners it would go a long way for us.

Read Also:

"The two key points I would like to work on are a little bit the stopping and a little bit as soon as I crack the throttle to try not and spin straight away, to try and keep that traction a little bit better and get better drive out of the corners.

"And for me as a rider a point I can definitely improve in is to try and keep my lines a little bit tighter.

"Over a lap I'm definitely making too many metres, I'm not quite tight enough on the inside of a lot of corners.

"That's one thing I'd like to improve. I mean there's a lot I still need to improve, but that's one that comes to mind."

shares
comments

Related video

KTM unwraps 2022 factory and Tech 3 MotoGP bikes
Previous article

KTM unwraps 2022 factory and Tech 3 MotoGP bikes
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing
MotoGP

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now
MotoGP

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Dakar Prime
Dakar

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Reigning champion Benavides retires from Dakar Rally Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Reigning champion Benavides retires from Dakar Rally

Dakar 2022, Stage 5: Price beats Petrucci to victory Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 5: Price beats Petrucci to victory

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Latest news

KTM's 2021 MotoGP progress "not shown in the results"
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM's 2021 MotoGP progress "not shown in the results"

KTM unwraps 2022 factory and Tech 3 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM unwraps 2022 factory and Tech 3 MotoGP bikes

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.