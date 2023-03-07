Subscribe
MotoGP / LCR Honda launch News

LCR Honda reveals 2023 MotoGP livery for Alex Rins

LCR Honda has unveiled the first of the two liveries it will race with in MotoGP this season, with new signing Alex Rins’ design released first.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Having spent his entire MotoGP career with Suzuki since making his debut in 2017, Rins switches to Honda with the LCR satellite squad for 2023 after Suzuki elected to end its involvement in the series last year.

Rins signed a two-year contract directly with LCR to replace Alex Marquez. The five-time MotoGP race winner will partner Takaaki Nakagami at the team.

As has been the case since 2018, LCR will run two different liveries for its two riders, with Rins' revealed first by the team on Tuesday morning.

Rins' LCR Honda will carry a largely similar livery to that raced by the team in 2022.

Rins' former Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir has also moved to Honda for 2023, signing with the factory squad to partner Marc Marquez.

Former Suzuki technical chief Ken Kawauchi has also been brought in by Honda to spearhead the development of the RC213V, replacing long-time HRC technical director Takeo Yokoyama.

Bike of Alex Rins, LCR Honda

Bike of Alex Rins, LCR Honda

Photo by: Team LCR

Honda has endured a torrid time in MotoGP over the past few years, with 2022 marking its second winless campaign in three.

Alex Marquez has departed for Ducati with the Gresini satellite squad, revealing after his first test on the Desmosedici in Valencia last November that he felt "immediately at home" after a difficult 2021 and 2022 with LCR.

LCR will unveil Nakagami's bike livery at 11am GMT, with the Japanese rider once again racing under Idemitsu backing.

The Japanese was set to lose his place at LCR for 2023 as Honda looked like it was going to promote Ai Ogura from Moto2.

But the 2022 Moto2 runner-up declined to make the step to MotoGP this year and will remain in the intermediate class, offering Nakagami – who was set to become an HRC test rider – a reprieve.

Just two teams are yet to show off their 2023 colours, with Aprilia up next on Friday 10 March ahead of the final pre-season test of the year.

Aprilia's satellite squad, RNF Racing, will uncover its new-look bikes on 16 March.

