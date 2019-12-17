MotoGP
MotoGP / Special feature

Watch superstars Hamilton and Rossi swap their machines

Dec 17, 2019

Mercedes’ six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Yamaha’s MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi swapped machines recently in a much-anticipated test. Check out this video of what happened.

The announcement of the swap sent fans into a frenzy and the test came together earlier this month with Monster Energy at the Valencia circuit. Rossi drove the 2017 Mercedes W08 while Hamilton saddled the Yamaha YZR-11 that Rossi rode in the Valencia MotoGP season finale this year.

Hamilton has previously ridden superbikes, while Rossi has tested and impressed in Ferrari F1 cars before, so both wrung the necks of their respective machines. This was much more than a demo run…

