All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP

Liberty “not planning to change” MotoGP under new ownership

Liberty Media says it is “not planning to change this sport” and believes MotoGP offers “unbelievable excitement” following its multi-billion euro takeover of Dorna Sports.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:

Watch: MotoGP's €4.2 Billion Take Over by Liberty Media - Explained

Motorsport Business

Covers industry-related stories

On Monday morning, American media giant Liberty announced it had acquired 86% ownership in MotoGP in a deal worth €4.2 billion.

The deal – set to be completed by the end of 2024 – will see Liberty hold ownership of motorsports' two biggest championships in Formula 1 and MotoGP, though the latter will continue to be independently run by Dorna.

Since buying F1 in 2016, Liberty has been able to bring the series to a much broader audience and boost its profits, with much of that down to its expansion in America.

The news of Liberty’s takeover of MotoGP has led to fears among fans that the series could undergo detrimental changes under the new ownership.

But during an investors call on Monday 1 April, Liberty Media’s president and CEO Greg Maffei said the company has no plans to fundamentally change MotoGP.

“On monetisation versus growing the support, I think that’s kind of a false dichotomy in some respects; I think they go hand in hand,” Maffei said when asked about Liberty’s plans to grow MotoGP against its own needs to make money.

“What we really saw in F1 was, as we grew the fanbase your monetisation became easier because your partners – whether they be broadcast partners, promoter partners or sponsor partners, and whether they’re looking at branding or activation, and more and more at activation – it’s all part and parcel.

Greg Maffei, CEO, Liberty Media Corporation

Greg Maffei, CEO, Liberty Media Corporation

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“As that excitement grows, as that demand grows, as that audience grows, everything kind of flows together and there’s a sort of positive flywheel.

“And that’s what we felt in Formula 1, those all came together. And I like to believe that’s the potential here.

“This is an unbelievable product, we are not planning to change this sport.

“This is a great sport with a great fanbase that has unbelievable competition and unbelievable excitement.

“Our goal is to open that up to a broader audience and open it up to a broader set of commercial partners of all flavours. And I think those go hand in hand.”

During the call, both representatives from Liberty and Dorna’s sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta repeatedly stressed that MotoGP cannot be staged on street circuits.

This is in response to fan comments on social media that MotoGP could follow a route F1 has taken in recent years as its calendar has expanded to feature more street courses.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why MotoGP fans must be patient and accept some pain with Liberty's takeover
Next article Liberty "very confident" MotoGP buyout deal will get regulator clearance

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty

Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty

MotoGP
Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty
Liberty "very confident" MotoGP buyout deal will get regulator clearance

Liberty "very confident" MotoGP buyout deal will get regulator clearance

MotoGP
Liberty "very confident" MotoGP buyout deal will get regulator clearance
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Martinsville
Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut
Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit
How to be an ace engineer: Single-seater performance guru Peter Wyss de Araujo

How to be an ace engineer: Single-seater performance guru Peter Wyss de Araujo

F1 Formula 1
How to be an ace engineer: Single-seater performance guru Peter Wyss de Araujo
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

F1 Formula 1
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a cycle puncture while riding it'

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA