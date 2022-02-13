Mandalika MotoGP test: Honda fastest, Mir absent with illness

Listen to this article

Having ended Friday’s session fastest on the new Honda, Espargaro shot to the top of the timesheets in the opening hour of Sunday’s final running in Indonesia with a 1m31.060s.

As much of the grid focused on race running, Espargaro’s lap would stand for the remaining seven hours of the test and ensure Honda begins its 2022 fightback in the strongest fashion.

For 2020 world champion Mir, his preparations ahead of next month’s Qatar Grand Prix were heavily interrupted this weekend.

Losing several team members to positive COVID-19 tests, Mir was forced to sit out the last day of running in Indonesia after developing food poisoning this morning.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tech 3 KTM rookie Raul Fernandez’s running was also limited on Sunday after a concussion suffered in a crash on Saturday left him with vision problems, which contributed to him crashing seven laps into the session this morning.

And after two crashes on Sunday on top of a fast one on Saturday, Pramac’s Jorge Martin also only completed 17 laps on the final day of testing this pre-season.

Trailing Espargaro on the timesheets by 0.014 seconds on the final day and on the combined order was reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.

Disappointed at a lack of progress made with the 2022 Yamaha, Quartararo said on Saturday his focus was on trying to improve his time attack form having felt like he was missing something in this area compared to last season.

Completing the top three on Sunday’s timesheet was Aprilila’s Aleix Espargaro, 0.325s down on his brother Pol, while the second factory Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli leaped up to fourth late on with a 1m31.416s.

Francesco Bagnaia rounded out the top five as top Ducati runner on Sunday – though top Ducati honours on the combined order went to VR46’s Luca Marini, whose Saturday's time of 1m31.289s keeps him third overall – having focused on a long run on medium rubber.

Alex Rins was sixth on the sole Suzuki present on track on Sunday with a 1m31.477s, while Maverick Vinales was seventh on the second of the Aprilia’s ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco, KTM’s Brad Binder and the LCR Honda of Alex Marquez.

Marc Marquez was a low-key 14th on Sunday, 0.733s off the pace ahead of Ducati’s Jack Miller and RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso.

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi was the fastest of the rookies in 17th, 0.841s off the pace, with Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio the next-fastest debutant in 18th.

Day 3 results:

Pos. Rider Team Time Gap 1 Pol Espargaro Honda Team 1:31.060 2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.074 0.014 3 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1:31.385 0.325 4 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.416 0.356 5 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team 1:31.436 0.376 6 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI 1:31.477 0.417 7 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1:31.478 0.418 8 Johann Zarco Pramac Racing 1:31.488 0.428 9 Brad Binder KTM Factory Racing 1:31.574 0.514 10 Alex Marquez LCR Honda 1:31.603 0.543 11 Miguel Oliveira KTM Factory Racing 1:31.620 0.56 12 Luca Marini VR46 Racing Team 1:31.665 0.605 13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1:31.687 0.627 14 Marc Marquez Honda Team 1:31.793 0.733 15 Jack Miller Ducati Team 1:31.870 0.81 16 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha RNF Team 1:31.890 0.83 17 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Racing Team 1:31.901 0.841 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:31.915 0.855 19 Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:32.010 0.95 20 Jorge Martin Pramac Racing 1:32.544 1.484 21 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1:32.860 1.8 22 Darryn Binder Yamaha RNF 1:33.049 1.989 23 Raul Fernandez Tech3 KTM 1:34.896 3.836 - Joan Mir Team SUZUKI - -