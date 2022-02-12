Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin

Pramac’s Jorge Martin admits he is “still in pain” after a “huge” crash on Saturday at the Mandalika MotoGP test as the gravel at the track is “like knives”.

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The one-time MotoGP race winner was one of several riders to crash heavily on Saturday’s second day of testing in Indonesia, with RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso and Tech 3 rookie Raul Fernandez also having big offs.

Martin, who was ninth fastest on Saturday, crashed in the afternoon at Turn 15 having strayed slightly off-line onto the incredibly dirty part of the track and fell.

But the Spaniard noted that the gravel at Mandalika is “so painful” and needs to be addressed before the Indonesia Grand Prix in March.

“I was a bit wide on corner 10, so right corner, so when I arrived at corner 15 I had a huge crash, really fast," he said.

“It’s dangerous, but it is what it is and tomorrow we keep pushing. For us, we can ride, we need to be very careful with the lines, being so smooth, trying not to go out of the line.

“So, if you make a small mistake you can have a really big crash.

“Also, another point, the gravel is really strange and it’s so painful.

“I don’t know why, I’m still in pain from the crash – I just lost the front – because this gravel is so hard.

“Normally it’s like small pebbles, but here it’s like knives. They need to take a look.”

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The state of the track surface has been criticised this weekend due to an excess of dirt, which forced Friday’s running to be halted for over an hour before riders were sent out to clean the circuit – something Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli branded as a “F****** dangerous” exercise.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – who also had a tumble on Saturday - was also critical of this, and feels the track “is not ready to race” on despite it being successfully used for World Superbikes last November.

“At the beginning my idea was to use this test as half and half, working for the race but at the same time preparing myself, the bike for future races,” Espargaro said.

“But looks like the Michelin tyres will change a lot for the GP, so it’s not anything fixed, but looks like the tyres can change because also for Michelin it’s a new track, no information.

“So, if they see these tyres now are not working well or a bit dangerous for some reason, they will change the tyres. So, if they change the tyres, we will not start from zero, but it’s going to be difficult to use exactly the same settings for the GP.

“This track right now is not ready to race at all.

“So, we are not really using at the maximum the test as we could do for example in Malaysia.

“But for sure, the next time we will ride – apart from tomorrow – will be Qatar Friday. So, I will try to be ready.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Suzuki’s Joan Mir, who was another faller, disagreed with Espargaro’s comments, though conceded the current state of the track will make overtaking impossible if it is not improved.

“Yes, I think the track is safe,” said Mir.

“But the thing is yesterday was really dirty. In my case, I crashed – and I think most of the crashes – because it was high temperatures.

“I was trying to do something more on the braking area and then I lost the front, I wasn’t on the line.

“It’s true if you lose the line a little bit, you fall down.

“But in my case, I think the track is safe, but for the GP they must work on cleaning the surface of the track to have off-line in a better situation.

“Because if the track is like this for the race, we will not see any overtaking because there is one line.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2
Previous article

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2 Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Latest news

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin
MotoGP MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP track gravel “like knives”, says Pramac’s Martin

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Mandalika test: Marini fastest for Rossi’s team on Day 2

Riders say Mandalika MotoGP circuit is "strange, characterful"
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders say Mandalika MotoGP circuit is "strange, characterful"

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.