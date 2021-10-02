Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

By:

Marc Marquez admits his strong Americas Grand Prix practice pace was unexpected because he feels like he’s “not riding well” on the Honda MotoGP bike.

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

The six-time MotoGP world champion has won at Austin every year except 2019 (when he fell while leading convincingly) and is the qualifying and race lap record holder, having been dominant in terms of pace at the track in the past.

Despite its anticlockwise nature, the physical nature of the Circuit of the Americas – something worsened by the bumps – is making it tough for Marquez and his recovering right shoulder. As a result, he admits he isn’t feeling good on the bike – though still managed to top both of Fridays sessions.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he was feeling much closer to his physical peak, he replied: “Yeah, but honestly the feeling on the bike was not so good.

“But then when I stopped in the box I saw I was in front, but if I understand my feeling on the bike I say ‘wow, I’m not riding well’.

“But then I stopped in the box and I saw I was in the top, it’s strange.

It’s true that I’m happy because of the result, but not because of the performance and the feeling.

“The feeling is not the best one, it’s true that one of my strong points was sector one in the past. Now I’m losing a lot there, especially in Turns 3, 4, 5. I cannot change direction – I’m in delay for many laps.

“But the lap time arrived, so I hope tomorrow it rains a little bit more in some practices because like this I will survive better during all the weekend.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez also suggests he’s wary about his physical condition for Sunday’s 20-lap race as it’s a tough one “even if you are fit”.

“It’s true that this track is physical, and even if you are fit in this race track it’s difficult to finish the race in a good way,” he added. “But we will see. It’s true that also the back straight helps a lot, you can relax a bit because they resurfaced there and it’s not bumpy and then you can relax a bit there.

“But it’s a physical race track, so let’s see tomorrow, try to keep the same level, try to improve because the others will improve.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Previous article

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

3 h
2
MotoGP

Marquez: ’22 Honda “one of the biggest differences” I've felt in MotoGP

20 h
3
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”
MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

27m
Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

3 h
Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

14 h
Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp opening practice
Video Inside
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp opening practice

18 h
Marquez: ’22 Honda “one of the biggest differences” I've felt in MotoGP
MotoGP

Marquez: ’22 Honda “one of the biggest differences” I've felt in MotoGP

20 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice 00:47
MotoGP
35m

MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary' 00:45
MotoGP
18 h

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary'

Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments 00:49
MotoGP
Oct 1, 2021

Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round 00:42
MotoGP
Sep 30, 2021

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test 00:57
MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice Americas GP
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Trending Today

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Marquez: ’22 Honda “one of the biggest differences” I've felt in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: ’22 Honda “one of the biggest differences” I've felt in MotoGP

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez labels COTA MotoGP practice pace “strange”

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Austin’s COTA track is “unsafe” for MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp opening practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads damp opening practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.