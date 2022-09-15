Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Crutchlow had to cancel holiday to replace Dovizioso in MotoGP Next / MotoGP Aragon GP: Espargaro tops FP1 despite crash as Marquez returns
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Marc Marquez ‘didn’t expect to race again’ in MotoGP in 2022 ahead of surgery

Ahead of his Aragon Grand Prix return, Marc Marquez admits he “didn’t expect to race this year” in MotoGP again before his fourth arm operation back in June.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Following the Italian GP, Marquez elected to take a leave of absence to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020, to have the bone rotate back to its original position after it had shifted 34 degrees after his three other surgeries.

Having made his come back to riding his Honda MotoGP bike last week at the two-day Misano test, Marquez will make his racing return this weekend at Aragon.

He admits he didn’t expect he would be back so soon – and at all – ahead of his surgery, but the prospect was seriously evaluated when he ended the Misano test in a good way physically.

“I’m really happy to come back,” Marquez said on Thursday at Aragon.

“It’s something that, for example, in Mugello I didn’t expect to be here in Aragon or to race here this year.

“But things have been in a good way from the beginning, from the surgery. And step-by-step things look better.

“Of course, for the target I want to achieve I still have to do a lot of work.

“But now after Misano test it has been very positive.

“The feeling, the way I finished the test about physical condition was good. That’s where we analysed the recover of my arm in the next days and understood there was maybe some possibilities to be in Aragon.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: MotoGP

A number of riders have already suggested Marquez will be racing at the front this weekend at Aragon.

The Honda rider has brushed this off, saying his podium hopes are “one percent”, while not ruling out the prospect of being forced to withdraw midway through the coming race weekends should he not feel physically well.

“I mean, the podium possibility is one percent,” he said.

“It’s really, really low. One thing is I’m really far from my best physical condition, especially always talking about arm condition, about the muscles.

“The bone is fixed, that’s the most important thing. But the muscle condition still is very far from where I want.

“My target, my goal is to try to finish all weekends from now. It’s true that the possibility on the table is that maybe in Japan, maybe in Thailand I may need to stop in the middle of the weekend. We don’t know.”

Read Also:

Marquez’s long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez says he hasn’t seen any change in Marquez’s approach since his injury, noting that even at the San Marino GP when he wasn’t riding he was still “thinking about how to improve the bike”.

“The approach, what I felt was the same,” Hernandez told the media on Thursday.

“He didn’t change. The only thing that has changed, the difference, is the amount of time he has been off of the bike.

“But the mentality is the same. Even when he came to the Misano race without riding, he was thinking again about how to improve the bike.

“Even without riding, the approach is the same. The feedback when he tested the bike in Misano was very good.

“He didn’t forget how to ride the bike, he didn’t forget how to give the inputs to the engineers. For me, this is important.

“We are talking about an eight-times world champion, he didn’t forget everything.”

shares
comments
Crutchlow had to cancel holiday to replace Dovizioso in MotoGP
Previous article

Crutchlow had to cancel holiday to replace Dovizioso in MotoGP
Next article

MotoGP Aragon GP: Espargaro tops FP1 despite crash as Marquez returns

MotoGP Aragon GP: Espargaro tops FP1 despite crash as Marquez returns
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
F2 Monza: Daruvala wins feature race after red flag interruption Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Daruvala wins feature race after red flag interruption

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid Italian GP
Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Latest news

Ducati finalises MotoGP bike distribution for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati finalises MotoGP bike distribution for 2023

Ducati has finalised how it will distribute its MotoGP bikes for the 2023 season across its four teams, Motorsport.com has learned.

Why Honda’s latest MotoGP tech update is its biggest philosophical change
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda’s latest MotoGP tech update is its biggest philosophical change

Honda is mired in its worst period in its MotoGP history since its full-time return in 1982, as it currently competes in its second winless campaign in three years.

MotoGP Aragon GP: Espargaro tops FP1 despite crash as Marquez returns
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Espargaro tops FP1 despite crash as Marquez returns

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro topped FP1 for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix despite a crash, as Marc Marquez made his return to action for Honda 110 days after his last race weekend.

Marc Marquez ‘didn’t expect to race again’ in MotoGP in 2022 ahead of surgery
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez ‘didn’t expect to race again’ in MotoGP in 2022 ahead of surgery

Ahead of his Aragon Grand Prix return, Marc Marquez admits he “didn’t expect to race this year” in MotoGP again before his fourth arm operation back in June.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.