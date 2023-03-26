Subscribe
Previous / 2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Start time, how to watch & more Next / MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bagnaia wins opener as Marquez crashes out
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Marc Marquez "gaining nothing by complaining" about Honda MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez says there is 'nothing to gain' by complaining constantly about his 2023 Honda MotoGP bike and he must accept that the package he has is what he has to work with.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez "gaining nothing by complaining" about Honda MotoGP bike
Listen to this article

Honda endured a torrid testing phase this winter, with eight-time world champion Marquez admitting ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix that he cannot be considered a title contender right now.

But, utilising a tow from Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, Marquez grabbed a surprise pole for this weekend’s sprint race and grand prix in Portugal.

He managed to capitalise on late mistakes for KTM’s Jack Miller and RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira in the sprint to claim the final step of the podium.

With the next-best Honda rider in the sprint being LCR’s Alex Rins in 13th, and teammate Joan Mir finishing 14th in qualifying, Marquez was asked if he felt he was outperforming his bike.

“I have what I have and now we are together, and we need to work together with Honda, with my team and with me,” Marquez said on Saturday after the sprint race.

“You don’t gain anything by complaining about it.

“I don’t know where the other Honda riders finished today [Saturday], but I have that bike, that package and I just need to find the way – sometimes not in the best way, most polite way, like [qualifying].

“But this is competition and I’m trying to survive, and trying to survive is trying to find the best in any moment.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez revealed after the sprint that his Honda team had been giving him riding tips, which he feels helped him to improve from Friday to Saturday at the Algarve track.

“Of course, I will not say, because these are tips for other riders,” he said when asked what his team told him to do.

“But [on Friday] we were working and it’s difficult and I appreciate a lot that my team is able to give to me some tips about riding style.

“I can understand it’s not easy to give tips to a rider that has won many times. But sometimes it helps me, and sometimes you have to accept it.

“Sometimes it’s hard to listen to that, but you need to accept and this morning I was riding alone, concentrating on those tips trying to improve my riding style and I improved.”

Marquez’s pole grabbed headlines and drew renewed interest on social media, with the Spaniard saying the “hype” he created was akin to Fernando Alonso’s recent back-to-back podiums with Aston Martin in Formula 1.

When asked if his sprint podium or his pole was sweeter, he said: “For me, both of them are nice but are different.

“With the pole position, I think we created a nice hype, like Fernando Alonso in Formula 1.

“And this is good for the championship, I think. Also, the sprint race I didn’t expect to be on the podium.

“In the test, I was so far, but you never know in a race. In the race, it’s always extra pressure but I like to have that feeling that I cannot make any mistake now. So, this I love to have it.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bagnaia wins opener as Marquez crashes out
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

MotoGP
Portugal GP

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo "Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

Marquez “completely agrees” with Oliveira MotoGP crash penalty

Marquez “completely agrees” with Oliveira MotoGP crash penalty

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez “completely agrees” with Oliveira MotoGP crash penalty Marquez “completely agrees” with Oliveira MotoGP crash penalty

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

"Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo "Not possible" to fight rivals on current Yamaha MotoGP bike – Quartararo

The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance

The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance

F1 Formula 1

The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance The simple explanation for Red Bull's DRS dominance

Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP

Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP Marquez undergoes surgery after crash, will miss Argentina GP

New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp

New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp

SGT Super GT
Fuji Testing

New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp New Yokohama wet tyre "very bad" in heavy rain, strong in damp

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.