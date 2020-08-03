MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery

shares
comments
Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery
By:
Aug 3, 2020, 8:16 PM

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez seems set to miss this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno, it was revealed on Monday evening, as he underwent a second bout of surgery on his broken right arm.

Repsol Honda star Marquez was already forced to sit out the Andalusian Grand Prix after breaking his arm in a violent crash in the closing stages of the season-opening Spanish GP last month.

He rode in free practice at the second Jerez race, managing 28 laps, but withdrew from the event after feeling a weakness develop in his elbow.

Read Also:

Following surgery and intensive rehabilitation on his injury, it was revealed that the titanium plate he had inserted into his arm, which was screwed to the bones, has broken due to stress.

In a statement, his team said: “Marc Marquez underwent a second operation today, Monday August 3, after the titanium plate used to fix his right humerus was found to have suffered damage due to stress accumulation. Dr Xavier Mir and his team at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus successfully replaced the titanium plate and Marc will now stay in hospital for 48 hours before being discharged.”

Dr. Mir added: “Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room. The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient. An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation.

"The rider has not felt pain during this period. He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an over-stress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time.”

In a social media post on Sunday, Marquez was shown working on his injured arm in the gym, with the message "We are working to try and arrive in the best possible conditions for the #CzechGP!"

 

Marquez is already 50 points behind Fabio Quartararo, who has won both of the races so far this year.

 

Related video

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise

Previous article

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
14m

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin

Supercars Darwin travel pushed back to Tuesday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Darwin travel pushed back to Tuesday

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
1h

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
14m

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery

14m
2
Formula 1

McLaren had no warning of Sainz's tyre failure

3
Formula 1

Magnussen critical of Albon's "poorly judged" passing attempt

4
Formula E

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin

5
Supercars

Supercars Darwin travel pushed back to Tuesday

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery
MGP

Marc Marquez set to miss Brno MotoGP round after more surgery

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise
MGP

Espargaro admits fifth place in the standings a surprise

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar
MGP

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet
MGP

Dovizioso: Don't rule Marquez out of title fight yet

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing
MGP

The set-up 'fight' reflecting a change in Rossi's standing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.