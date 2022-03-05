Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Joan Mir: Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying Next / Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Marc Marquez "can fight" in Qatar MotoGP but doesn't have pace to win

Honda’s Marc Marquez says he “can fight” in Sunday’s 2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix from third on the grid, but doesn’t feel he has enough pace to win.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The six-time MotoGP world champion guided his radically revised 2022 Honda to third on the grid in Saturday’s first qualifying session of the season at the Losail International Circuit.

Marquez said pre-weekend that he wouldn’t be able to fight for victory in Qatar and echoed this on Saturday, despite showing strong race pace in FP4.

While he believes he has the potential to fight for the podium, Marquez says his main goal “is to understand 22 laps in a row” on the new Honda.

“For me, the most important thing was FP4, where I ride alone, I had a consistent pace, the lap time was coming in a good way,” he said. “So, let’s see tomorrow. It’s true that we need to manage many factors; it’s the first race, the tyres, fuel, the track, all these things.

“But the butterflies in the stomach will be there, so let’s see how we can manage. This morning I was still too far from the top guys, but this afternoon I was very close.

“This is enough for me and I’m happy with that pace because it’s true that I’m not the fastest guy out there but I can fight for top positions – not for winning.

“It depends on the conditions because, for example, Suzuki was fast all weekend and tonight struggled a lot, but tomorrow will be different. My main challenge is to understand 22 laps in a row. I feel OK, I don’t feel pain, so this is something that makes me happy.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Akhil Puthiyedath

Marquez says he is still having trouble understanding where the limit is on the front end of the new Honda and has noted that overriding the bike is leading him to slower lap times.

“If you see, I didn’t crash this weekend,” he added. “Normally I crash one time in the practice. But this is something, this bike is riding in a different way.

“It’s true that if you want to override, then sometimes you are slower. So, sometimes in the qualifying practice it’s difficult to understand where the limit is.

“For example, in my fastest lap I rode [sectors one and two] in a smooth way and I was fast, T3 I feel like I could push more and I overrode and I was slower, I did a mistake.

“So, still it’s tricky to understand the way to go into the corner. Mid-corner and exiting is much better than the previous years.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Joan Mir: Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying
Previous article

Joan Mir: Suzuki has made "clear" step in MotoGP qualifying
Next article

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?
MotoGP

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?

Miller claims Suzuki has gained “30 horsepower” with 2022 MotoGP bike Qatar GP
MotoGP

Miller claims Suzuki has gained “30 horsepower” with 2022 MotoGP bike

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP Qatar GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not ready” to fight in Qatar MotoGP

Bagnaia happy to see out MotoGP career with Ducati
MotoGP

Bagnaia happy to see out MotoGP career with Ducati

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime
MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Honda ‘showing its muscle’ with its 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Honda ‘showing its muscle’ with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Honda boss says Marquez “probably won’t be 100% fit” in 2022 Repsol Honda Team launch
MotoGP

Honda boss says Marquez “probably won’t be 100% fit” in 2022

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Latest news

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?

Miller claims Suzuki has gained “30 horsepower” with 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller claims Suzuki has gained “30 horsepower” with 2022 MotoGP bike

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.