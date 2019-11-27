MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda says Marquez shoulder surgery "successful"

Honda says Marquez shoulder surgery "successful"
By:
Nov 27, 2019, 10:51 PM

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez had surgery on Wednesday on a recurring right shoulder dislocation he initially suffered during qualifying at Sepang.

Marquez was thrown from his Honda at Turn 2 of the Sepang circuit in the latter stages of qualifying while trying to follow Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo, but was thought to have escaped injury. During Monday’s test at Jerez, he crashed at the final corner and suffered a partial dislocation of the right shoulder when he landed awkwardly in the gravel.

He was taken to the medical centre, where it was first reported there were no problems.

However, it has since transpired that he had actually injured his shoulder in his Sepang crash, and aggravated the injury in his Jerez tumble.

Honda confirmed on Wednesday that Marquez was operated on at Hospital Universitari Dexeus-Quiron. The operation was performed by Dr. Xavier Mir, Dr. Victor Marlet and Dr. Teresa Marlet, all part of ICATME (the Catalan Institute of Traumatology and Sports Medicine).

This is the second off-season surgery on a shoulder problem Marquez will have in as many years. He badly dislocated his left shoulder in a training incident in the pre-season of 2018, and battled the issue all year on his way to the title before having a complicated operation at the conclusion of post-season testing.

It is unclear how this latest operation will affect his pre-season preparations, but Honda's statement said the injury was "similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018 but less aggressive in nature."

"This winter I would have liked to have a nice holiday and enjoy a bit of quiet time after a great 2019 – but it is time to have surgery on the right shoulder," Marquez said earlier this week.

"As everyone knows, last winter was very tough for me with the operation on the left shoulder, which was very, very damaged. I want to avoid the situation where my right shoulder is in this condition in the future so I spoke a lot with the doctors to see what our options were.

"Before Motegi I had some issues with the shoulder and then after the crash in Malaysia I had a subluxation [partial dislocation]. Here at the test I had another subluxation after the crash, so we decided with the doctors that it was best to have the surgery to avoid the situation we had with the other shoulder.

"It will take more or less the same time and we will work in the same way to arrive at the Malaysia test as strong as possible."

Despite the injury, Marquez still dominated the final round of the current year in Valencia to secure his 12th victory of the season.

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Author Lewis Duncan

