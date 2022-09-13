Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Nakagami to remain at LCR Honda in MotoGP next season
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Marc Marquez to make MotoGP racing return in Aragon GP

Marc Marquez will return to MotoGP competition in this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix, nearly four months after his last race, it was announced on Tuesday.

Pablo Elizalde
By:
Listen to this article

Marquez has been out of racing action since the Italian GP in May, after which he decided to undergo complex surgery on the right arm he injured in the 2020 Spanish GP at Jerez.

"As you can see, I'm smiling, which means I'll be at the Aragon GP. Racing, of course," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

"After talking to the doctors and the team, we have decided that the best for my recovery is to continue on the bike, adding up kilometers for next year.

"Doing it in the Aragon GP in front of all the fans is priceless. I'm sure your support will help me go through the whole weekend. Looking forward to Friday and being on the bike."

Since the surgery - his fourth since the accident - the six-time MotoGP champion has been working on his recovery and only just rode his Honda MotoGP bike last week for the first time.

The Spaniard returned to MotoGP action in the post-Misano test, and said he was "suffering more than enjoying" riding the bike again while making positive comments about the improved feeling of his arm following the surgery.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Marquez still completed 100 laps in the test at the Italian venue and finished around half a second off the pace.

"The arm is natural," he said after the test. "It's in its natural position when I don't need to use a lot of strength.

"That means that when I leave the pits or do slower laps, it's fine, but when I use all the strength I still need the muscles to grow and get stronger to stabilize the shoulder and so I can work a lot better.

"On the left-hand corners I felt I was in a more natural position than before. On the right-hand ones, I was lacking strength on the ones I had to push a lot. On the fast section I was losing a few tenths because I don't have full stability yet, but I felt safe all the time on the bike, which is also important.

"We can't forget I only did two weeks in the gym, two days on a bike and then I came here. I haven't had time to get strength, but this test will help me understand where I am, to understand which muscles I have to work on more."

Earlier this week, the Spanish rider took to Aragon's karting circuit with a road Honda CBR 600 bike for another evaluation before announcing his decision to come back to racing.

After his long absence, Marquez sits 15th in the standings with 60 points, still ahead of teammate Pol Espargaro.

Honda is last in the constructors' standings after a dismal season which has included its first point-less race since the 1982 French GP.

Tickets
shares
comments
Nakagami to remain at LCR Honda in MotoGP next season
Previous article

Nakagami to remain at LCR Honda in MotoGP next season
Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa Hungaroring
FIA F2

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

Williams F1 team fined for financial rules procedure breach
Formula 1

Williams F1 team fined for financial rules procedure breach

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal
Formula 1

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal

Latest news

Marc Marquez to make MotoGP racing return in Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez to make MotoGP racing return in Aragon GP

Marc Marquez will return to MotoGP competition in this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix, nearly four months after his last race, it was announced on Tuesday.

Nakagami to remain at LCR Honda in MotoGP next season
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami to remain at LCR Honda in MotoGP next season

The LCR Honda team has announced that Takaaki Nakagami will remain with the team for the 2023 MotoGP season.

Quartararo says Yamaha's 2023 MotoGP engine "a big improvement"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Yamaha's 2023 MotoGP engine "a big improvement"

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha's first 2023 engine prototype is the long-awaited "big improvement" he has been looking for.

Razgatlioglu will benefit from MotoGP wait, says Yamaha boss
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu will benefit from MotoGP wait, says Yamaha boss

Yamaha World Superbike team boss Paul Denning feels his rider Toprak Razgatlioglu could get an even better opportunity to race in MotoGP in 2024 after missing out on a chance to make the switch next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.