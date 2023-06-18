Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes
Marc Marquez will not race in Sunday’s MotoGP German Grand Prix having crashed five times this weekend at the Sachsenring.
The Honda rider has endured a bruising weekend at the German GP, crashing five times so far – the latest of which in morning warm-up left him with a fracture in his hand.
Marquez crashed in FP2 pushing for a lap time to get into Q2 and wiped out Pramac’s Johann Zarco as he exited the pitlane.
Both riders were unharmed in the incident, but locked horns as Marquez apportioned blame on Zarco.
Later that evening the FIM stewards issued a notification to all riders stating it was the responsibility of the competitor exiting pitlane to be aware of any oncoming traffic into Turn 1.
On Saturday, Marquez crashed three times across both qualifying sessions, leaving him seventh on the grid.
Read more: Why the Marquez/Zarco MotoGP spat shows Honda’s situation has become untenable
While briefly running fifth in the 15-lap sprint later that day, several early warnings on his Honda led him to backing off and he plummeted to 11th.
He later said that the risks he was taking didn’t justify the results, given the crashes he had already had.
On Sunday morning in the 10-minute warm-up session, Marquez suffered his fifth crash of the Germany weekend when he was flicked from his Honda going through Turn 6.
Marquez was later diagnosed with a small fracture in his hand and told Spanish television that he would evaluate his continued participation at the Sachsenring in the coming hours.
A brief statement from Honda gave no other details on his decision, other than “Marc Marquez has elected to miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a crash at Turn 7 during morning warm-up.
"After four or five crashes, especially the one this morning, well, I don't feel ready to race, to do the race. And I decided 'calm down'... and in Netherlands even more," said Marquez when speaking to DAZN.
"I don't feel ready. I have many bumps in my body, especially in my ankle, a fracture [to my hand]... I don't feel ready."
Prior to Saturday’s sprint race, Marquez had won every race he had entered at the Sachsenring since the 2010 125cc grand prix.
With the Dutch GP following next weekend and all of the problems Marquez has faced on the Honda in Germany, it is unclear at this stage if he will contest the Assen round.
Marquez’s withdrawal from the German GP means just one Honda rider will be present in the race in the form of LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, with Joan Mir suffering a hand fracture and Alex Rins a broken leg in separate crashes at Mugello.
Latest news
The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo
The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo
SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race
SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race
Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season
Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season
Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster
Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.