MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style

By:

Avintia MotoGP rookie Luca Marini says he studied all Ducati riders’ data during the Qatar test, but admits its leading rider Jack Miller’s “strange” style is difficult to copy.

Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style

Last year's Moto2 runner-up Marini is one of three rookies signed to Ducati for the 2021 season, alongside reigning Moto2 world champion teammate Enea Bastianini and Pramac's Jorge Martin.

Marini ended the Qatar pre-season test 21st overall, five spots clear of slowest rookie Lorenzo Savadori on the Aprilia, and was satisfied with his progress in adapting to the Desmosedici over the five days of running.

Ducati topped the test outright after Miller set an unofficial lap record of a 1m53.183s on his factory team GP21 on the opening day of the second test.

When asked whose Ducati data he has been finding the most interesting to look at, Marini noted Miller's ability to turn the bike "like the Yamaha" and is keen to learn how.

"I think everybody rides in a similar way," he said. "You can see that the bike needs some specific manoeuvres.

"The rider has to do something to make the bike stop and turn better.

"But every rider has his own way to do this. So, it's interesting for me to look to all the three top guys, the three guys with more experience in Ducati.

"But, also I look at the data of Martin and Enea. But for sure to be faster it's more important to check with Miller and [Johann] Zarco and Pecco.

"Jack is very strange how he uses the bike, also the set-up. So, it's not easy to copy, but you can see how the potential of the bike is because it has a very big potential.

"He can make the bike turn in the corners like the Yamaha, he has very good speed. So, I want to improve the corner speed and make the bike turn like he does because it's very important for the lap time.

"I think every Ducati rider brakes deeper and harder for the lap time, but also Jack is impressive how he can turn the bike in the middle of the corner.

"Pecco looks the most similar to me maybe, so it's easier to compare the data with him, while Zarco rides in a very singular way.

"So, it's not very easy to compare with, but he was in Avintia last year, so my crew chief knows him very well and we can check interesting things with him."

Read Also:

Looking ahead to his debut race next weekend in Qatar, Marini notes he still has a lot of work to do on the front-end having focused almost exclusively on setting up the rear of his bike in testing.

He notes his main weakness on the front end is "the last part of entry" into the corners, as well as managing the bike when the front tyre begins to wear across race distance.

shares
comments
Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify

Previous article

Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Luca Marini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Vintage

IRL: CHAMPCAR/CART: Jim Gilmore killed in accident

2
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

3
Indy Pro 2000

2004 car specifications

4
Formula 1

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer

17h
5
Formula 1

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

1h
Latest news
Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style
MotoGP

Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style

7m
Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify
MotoGP

Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify

13h
Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Mar 16, 2021
Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

Mar 16, 2021
KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder
MotoGP

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder

Mar 15, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
23h

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

More from
Luca Marini
Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

Marini escapes serious injury from monster Le Mans crash Le Mans
Moto2 / Breaking news

Marini escapes serious injury from monster Le Mans crash

Barcelona Moto2: Marini beats Lowes to extend points lead Barcelona
Moto2 / Race report

Barcelona Moto2: Marini beats Lowes to extend points lead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

IRL: CHAMPCAR/CART: Jim Gilmore killed in accident
Vintage Vintage / News

IRL: CHAMPCAR/CART: Jim Gilmore killed in accident

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2004 car specifications
Indy Pro 2000 Indy Pro 2000 / News

2004 car specifications

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

Latest news

Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style

Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike as talks intensify

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.